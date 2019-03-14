Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: McKennie, Adams square off in Bundesliga, Gooch, and more

Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams are two of the Bundesliga’s bright young faces and the pair will meet for the first time this weekend.

After being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, Schalke takes on in-form RB Leizpig with the midfielders looking to spark their teams to victories.

McKennie’s six assists in all competitions leads Schalke, while Adams has not suffered a league loss yet in his time at Leipzig. The American duo is also set for U.S. Men’s National Team duty next week, but first will need to put their friendship to the side in order to obtain three points.

Elsewhere, Lynden Gooch and Sunderland continue their push towards promotion against Walsall. Cameron Carter-Vickers faces his toughest opponent yet as Swansea City hosts Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard get Eredivisie action underway on Friday against FC Emmen.

Geoff Cameron and Eric Lichaj also go head-to-head in the EFL Championship while Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund take on Hertha Berlin. Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face a winnable opponent in R. Excel Mouscron.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream and Fulham face Liverpool on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth on Saturday.

Danny Williams remains OUT for Huddersfield Town.

FA Cup

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Manchester City on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga and Reading face Stoke City on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Geoff Cameron and Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Pl2 Division 2

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Leeds United on Thursday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Walsall on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Weston McKennie, Haji Wright and Schalke on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Freiburg on Friday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Augsburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson remains OUT for Werder Bremen.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face FC St Pauli on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Regensburg on Monday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Koln on Sunday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines and FC Zwickau face VfR Aalen on Friday.

REGIONALLIGA

Chris Gloster and Hannover U-23 face VfB Lubeck on Saturday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Bayern Munich, Freiburg, and Hannover are off this weekend.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Toluca on Sunday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Morelia on Friday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Veracruz on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara face Club America on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Tigres on Saturday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Pumas on Friday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados de Sinaloa face Mineros de Zacatecas on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante B face Ejea on Saturday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face FC Emmen on Friday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face FC Utrecht on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face FC Zwolle on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face FC Oss on Friday.

Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face Cambuur on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face R. Excel Mouscron on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Antwerp on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Vendsyssel FF on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Mike Lansing and Aalborg face AGF on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Dundee on Sunday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Motherwell face Hibernian on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face LASK on Sunday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Daegu on Sunday.