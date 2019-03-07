Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Ream, Pulisic, and more

Fulham’s English Premier League dreams look to be spiraling towards and end as the club sit 10 points from safety with nine matches remaining. American defender Tim Ream will hope to spark a late surge from the London club as the Cottagers travel to Leicester City on Saturday.

Fulham has allowed 12 goals in its last five league matches, all defeats which has been a huge problem this campaign. The 31-year-old veteran had made 19 league appearances this season and could very well be heading into his final days as a top-flight player in England. With top opponents coming up, Ream should play a big part in whether or not Fulham remains in the top-flight next season or not.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic will aim for a spot back in Borussia Dortmund’s starting XI when the Bundesliga side faces Stuttgart. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City entertain Norwich City on Friday while Antonee Robinson hopes to return to Wigan Athletic’s lineup.

Ethan Horvath remains the top American keeper abroad as Club Brugge continues league play. Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig take on Augsburg while John Brooks and Wolfsburg face leaders Bayern Munich.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream and Fulham face Leicester City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Everton on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Danny Williams remains OUT for Huddersfield Town.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga and Reading face Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Norwich City on Friday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Queens Park Rangers face Stoke City on Saturday.

Pl2 Division 2

Gedeon Zelalem and Arsenal face Everton on Monday.

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Augsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Weston McKennie, Haji Wright and Schalke on Friday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Mainz on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday.

Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg face Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Freiburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson remains OUT for Werder Bremen.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Magdeburg on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Dynamo Dresden on Sunday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Regensburg on Saturday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines and FC Zwickau face VfL Osnabruck on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Chris Gloster and Hannover U-23 face FC St Pauli on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Alex Mendez and Freiburg face FSV Frankfurt on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face St Pauli on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Cruz Azul on Friday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Toluca on Saturday.

Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara face Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro on Saturday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Club America on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados de Sinaloa face Leones Negros on Friday.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante B face Alcoyano on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Ajax on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face PSV on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face VVV-Venlo on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face Jong AZ Alkmaar on Monday.

Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face Jong FC Utrecht on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Eupen on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Kenny Saief and Anderlecht on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face Midtjylland on Friday.

Mike Lansing and Aalborg face Brondby on Sunday.

Scotland

SCOTTISH CUP

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Motherwell face Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Dundee FC on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Austria Wien on Sunday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Gangwon FC on Sunday.