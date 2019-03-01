Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Yedlin, Harkes, and more

Miguel Almiron has stole the headlines for Newcastle over the last two weeks but DeAndre Yedlin is coming off a strong weekend performance of his own.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender played a part in both Newcastle goals in their 2-0 success over Huddersfield Town and now faces another winnable match against West Ham United. Yedlin has made 25 appearances for the Magpies this season, scoring one goal and adding one assist.

Rafa Benitez’s side has also climbed up to 13th in the league table, six points clear of the bottom three. Yedlin should have a busy afternoon slowing down the likes of Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez, and Felipe Anderson.

Elsewhere, Ian Harkes will look to help Dundee United advance in the Scottish FA Cup while Tim Weah and Celtic look to do the same. Tim Ream and Fulham face another tough match this weekend against Chelsea while Antonee Robinson is back for Wigan Athletic.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund kick off Bundesliga play against Augsburg, Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Nuremberg, and John Brooks will look to shut down Josh Sargent.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream and Fulham face Chelsea on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face West Ham United on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Manchester City on Saturday.

Danny Williams remains OUT for Huddersfield Town.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga and Reading face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Queens Park Rangers face Brentford on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Premier League Cup

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Newcastle United on Friday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes scheduled match against Nimes is postponed.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Weston McKennie, Haji Wright and Schalke on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Stuttgart on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Augsburg on Friday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Mainz on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson remains OUT for Werder Bremen.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Hamburg on Monday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Magdeburg on Friday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines and FC Zwickau face Lotte on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Chris Gloster and Hannover U-23 face Lupo-Martini on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Nuremberg on Saturday.

Alex Mendez and Freiburg face Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Joe Corona and Club Tijuana on Friday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Pumas on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Santos Laguna on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara face Monterrey on Saturday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro on Monday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Alebrijes de Oaxaca on Saturday.

Fernando Arce is suspended for Dorados.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante B face Castellon on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face PSV on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face Den Bosch on Friday.

Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face Helmond Sport on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Lokeren on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Midtjylland on Monday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face Mike Lansing and Aalborg on Friday.

Scotland

SCOTTISH CUP

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Hibernian on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Partick Thistle on Monday.

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Inverness CT on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Flyeralarm Admira on Saturday.

Sweden

Svenska Cupen

Romain Gall and Malmo face Falkenberg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Suwon Bluewings on Friday.