Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Pulisic, Wooten, and more

Christian Pulisic returned to the Borussia Dortmund squad with a bang on Saturday, helping the Bundesliga side keep pressure on leaders Bayern Munich.

Pulisic came off the bench and made an immediate impact, assisting on Paco Alcacer’s eventual winning goal before scoring his fourth goal in all competitions. The 20-year-old played laid off a pass for the Spaniard who roofed his effort putting Dortmund in front 2-1 against Stuttgart. Pulisic would ice the home win at Signal Iduna Park in stoppage time, sneaking an effort into the bottom-right corner. It was Pulisic’s first two point match since November and Dortmund have bounced back from a pair of losses in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Andrew Wooten scored the winning goal for Sandhausen while Chris Richards and Sebastian Soto continued their strong campaigns in lower divisions. Weston McKennie recorded his sixth assist of the season in all competitions, but Schalke fell to Werder Bremen. Ethan Horvath stood firm again for Club Brugge, Matt Miazga went head-to-head against Antonee Robinson in EFL Championship play, and Duane Holmes started once again for Frank Lampard’s Derby County.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Leicester City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 3-2 win over Everton on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress (Selection) in Bournemouth’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Danny Williams remains OUT for Huddersfield Town.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 3-2 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes for Wigan Athletic.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Swansea City’s 1-0 loss to Norwich City on Friday.

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress (Loan) in Queens Park Rangers 0-0 draw with Stoke City on Saturday.

Pl2 Division 2

Gedeon Zelalem and Arsenal face Everton on Monday.

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic came off the bench, scored ONE goal, registered ONE assist, and played 11 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 73 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 0-0 draw with Augsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 6-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes for Schalke.

Fabian Johnson started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-0 win over Mainz on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday.

Josh Sargent did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 4-2 win over Schalke on Friday.

Haji Wright did not dress for Schalke.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 38 minutes in Nuremberg’s 2-1 loss to Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Bobby Wood did not dress (Selection) in Hannover’s 3-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson remains OUT for Werder Bremen.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 1-0 win over Magdeburg on Saturday.

Joe Gyau dressed but did not play in Duisburg’s 1-1 draw with Regensburg on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth’s match against Dynamo Dresden was postponed on Sunday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines came off the bench and played six minutes in FC Zwickau’s 3-0 loss to VfL Osnabruck on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Jonathan Klinsmann started and played 90 minutes in Hertha Berlin’s 1-0 loss to Union Furstenwalde on Sunday.

Chris Gloster did not dress in Hannover U-23’s 1-0 win over FC St Pauli on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 4-4 draw with Stuttgart on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 2-1 loss to St Pauli on Saturday.

Taylor Booth came off the bench and played 20 minutes for Bayern Munich.

Alex Mendez started and played 46 minutes in Freiburg’s 1-0 loss to FSV Frankfurt on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas 2-0 loss to Cruz Azul on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-1 draw with Toluca on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Sunday.

Tony Alfaro did not dress (Selection) in Guadalajara’s 0-0 draw with Queretaro on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress (Selection) for Queretaro.

Jose Torres did not dress (Selection) in Puebla’s 1-0 loss to Club America on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Fernando Arce started and played 90 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 2-1 win over Leones Negros on Friday.

Rubio Rubin dressed but did not play.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 2-0 win over Alcoyano on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 4-0 loss to Ajax on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in NAC Breda’s 2-0 loss to PSV on Saturday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 1-0 loss to VVV-Venlo on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face Jong AZ Alkmaar on Monday.

Richard Ledezma did not dress in Jong PSV’s 3-1 win over Jong FC Utrecht on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 4-0 win over Eupen on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 2-0 loss to Anderlecht on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 76 minutes in Hobro’s 2-1 loss to Midtjylland on Friday.

Jonathan Amon came off the bench and played six minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-2 draw with FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Christian Cappis dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Mike Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 3-3 draw with Brondby on Sunday.

Scotland

premier league

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Celtic’s 0-0 draw with Aberdeen on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Motherwell’s 3-0 win over Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress (Selection) in Hearts 1-0 win over Dundee FC on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 loss to Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Rheindorf Altach’s 3-1 win over Austria Wien on Sunday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud did not dress (Selection) in Ulsan Hyundai’s 0-0 draw with Gangwon FC on Sunday.