Atlanta United ousted by Monterrey from Concacaf Champions League

The defending MLS Cup Champs have been eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League.

Despite a 1-0 second leg win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta United became the third MLS side eliminated from the CCL quarterfinals this week. Frank De Boer’s side were ousted by Liga MX side Monterrey, losing 3-1 on aggregate.

The Five Stripes put on a better performance in front of their home fans and was able to give them at least one goal.

Josef Martinez used a clever pass from Darlington Nagbe to beat Monterrey keeper Marcelo Barovero in the 77th minute. The Venezuelan roofed his effort into the top of the net which sparked some life into the final 10+ minutes.

Even with 63% of the match possession, the Five Stripes was able to beat Barovero more than once. The 35-year-old finished the match with four saves which sees Monterrey advance into the semifinals.

The defeat for Atlanta is their third out of the last four matches in all competitions which is not the start De Boer wanted.

Atlanta becomes the third MLS team eliminated in the quarterfinal stage, following the Houston Dynamo and New York Red Bulls. The Five Stripes return to league action this weekend against the Philadelphia Union.