Bayern-Real Madrid headline International Champions Cup schedule

Bayern Munich’s date with Real Madrid headlines the International Champions Cup’s U.S. schedule, but there are a number on interesting matches set to take place stateside this summer.
The European giants will meet at NRG Stadium in Houston as they gear up for another lengthy season in multiple competitions. Robert Lewandowski, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, and Thomas Muller are the marquee names pending they remain with their clubs.
Unlike past years where we saw several American players take part, only one will be expected to return from 2018. Former FC Dallas product Chris Richards will be with Bayern Munich to take on Arsenal and AC Milan as well as Los Blancos.
In total, 11 North American cities will be used with teams like Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Roma and Benfica also making the trip.
Here’s a full look at the schedule:
Tuesday, July 16
Roma vs. Chivas Guadalajara — Chicago, SeatGeek Stadium
Wednesday, July 17
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich — Los Angeles, Dignity Health Sports Park
Saturday, July 20
Manchester United vs. Inter — Singapore, National Stadium
Arsenal vs. Roma — Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium
Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid — Houston, NRG Stadium
Benfica vs. Chivas Guadalajara — Bay Area, Levi’s Stadium
Sunday, July 21
Juventus vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Singapore, National Stadium
Tuesday, July 23
Real Madrid vs. Arsenal — Washington, D.C., FedEx Field
Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan — Kansas City, Arrowhead Stadium
Chivas Guadalajara vs. Atletico Madrid — Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Park in Arlington
Wednesday, July 24
Juventus vs. Inter — China, Location TBD
Roma vs. Benfica — Harrison, New Jersey, Red Bull Arena
Thursday, July 25
Tottenham vs. Manchester United — Shanghai, Hongkou Football Stadium
Friday, July 26
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid — East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
Sunday, July 28
AC Milan vs. Benfica — Foxborough, Gillette Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 3
Manchester United vs. AC Milan — Cardiff, Principality Stadium
Sunday, Aug. 4
Tottenham vs. Inter — London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 10
Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus — Stockholm, Friends Arena
Is it a coincidence there have been no MLS teams included ever since the Red Bulls equaled the winner on points?
Seriously, I’m happy to see MLS move away from participating in mid-season friendly tournaments and focus on league and Open Cup matches.
LikeLike