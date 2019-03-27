Bayern-Real Madrid headline International Champions Cup schedule

SBISoccer.com

Bayern Munich’s date with Real Madrid headlines the International Champions Cup’s U.S. schedule, but there are a number on interesting matches set to take place stateside this summer.

The European giants will meet at NRG Stadium in Houston as they gear up for another lengthy season in multiple competitions. Robert Lewandowski, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, and Thomas Muller are the marquee names pending they remain with their clubs.

Unlike past years where we saw several American players take part, only one will be expected to return from 2018. Former FC Dallas product Chris Richards will be with Bayern Munich to take on Arsenal and AC Milan as well as Los Blancos.

In total, 11 North American cities will be used with teams like Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Roma and Benfica also making the trip.

Here’s a full look at the schedule:

Tuesday, July 16

Roma vs. Chivas Guadalajara — Chicago, SeatGeek Stadium

Wednesday, July 17

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich — Los Angeles, Dignity Health Sports Park

Saturday, July 20

Manchester United vs. Inter — Singapore, National Stadium
Arsenal vs. Roma — Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium
Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid — Houston, NRG Stadium
Benfica vs. Chivas Guadalajara — Bay Area, Levi’s Stadium

Sunday, July 21

Juventus vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Singapore, National Stadium

Tuesday, July 23 

Real Madrid vs. Arsenal — Washington, D.C., FedEx Field
Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan — Kansas City, Arrowhead Stadium
Chivas Guadalajara vs. Atletico Madrid — Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Park in Arlington

Wednesday, July 24

Juventus vs. Inter — China, Location TBD
Roma vs. Benfica — Harrison, New Jersey, Red Bull Arena

Thursday, July 25

Tottenham vs. Manchester United — Shanghai, Hongkou Football Stadium

Friday, July 26

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid — East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

Sunday, July 28

AC Milan vs. Benfica — Foxborough, Gillette Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 3

Manchester United vs. AC Milan — Cardiff, Principality Stadium

Sunday, Aug. 4

Tottenham vs. Inter — London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 10

Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus — Stockholm, Friends Arena

  • Casual Fan

    Is it a coincidence there have been no MLS teams included ever since the Red Bulls equaled the winner on points?

    Seriously, I’m happy to see MLS move away from participating in mid-season friendly tournaments and focus on league and Open Cup matches.

