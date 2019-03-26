SBISoccer.com

Berhalter confident in McKennie's recovery with Gold Cup on horizon

Berhalter confident in McKennie's recovery with Gold Cup on horizon

Featured

Berhalter confident in McKennie's recovery with Gold Cup on horizon

By 3 hours ago

By: |

When U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Weston McKennie left Thursday’s game against Ecuador with an ankle injury, there was immediate concern for his 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup status.

On Monday, Schalke announced McKennie suffered a ruptured ankle ligament, while U.S. Soccer called the injury a left ankle sprain.

“The language of Schalke’s release versus our release is semantics,” Berhalter said on Monday. “I think it’s an ankle sprain. There’s some ligament damage and you wait for the ligaments to heal.”

While there was some panic about McKennie’s status for the Gold Cup, Berhalter admitted he’s confident in the 20-year-old’s recovery.

“I think with these injuries you take it week by week in terms of recovery,” Berhalter said. “In terms of it being an ankle injury, and the severity, we’re confident that he’s going to recover in a good way.”

“You start doing the rehab now,” Berhalter said. “He can start biking, doing pool running now. He can get there. He’ll recover.”

The USMNT’s first Gold Cup game is scheduled for June 18 at the new home of Minnesota United, Allianz Field.

, , Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home