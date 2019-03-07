Cameron eyeing up QPR return after injury absence

Geoff Cameron looked to be enjoying his football for English second-tier side Queens Park Rangers. However, an ankle injury has kept Cameron out for three months but the midfielder looks set to return next week.

The 33-year-old joined the London club on-loan from Stoke City, seeking consistent playing time and hopefully promotion back to the English Premier League. While promotion looks unlikely this season, Cameron has not turned down a possible stay at QPR beyond this season.

“I’ve got another year at Stoke but it’s probably best for both parties if I go elsewhere,” Cameron said in an interview with West London Sport. “Whether that would be permanent, I don’t know at this stage.”

“But if it was a loan and I were able to choose which club, then definitely I would like to go back to QPR on loan if that’s possible. I don’t know what the contract situation will be this summer but if there’s an opportunity of another loan then I’d like to be at QPR again next season.”

Cameron has made 13 appearances for Steve McClaren’s side, scoring one goal and adding one assist. Most importantly, he has continued to play top level football and make an impact for a club that is striving to get back into England’s spotlight.

Normally playing as a centerback for Stoke, Cameron’s versatility saw him jump into the midfield at Loftus Road which helped his cause of remaining in the starting XI. Being out since December has also hurt QPR who have only won once in league play since Cameron’s absence.

“I felt I was playing my best football in a long time, and the team were playing really well, and then this injury came along,” Cameron said.

“I have 100% enjoyed it there and enjoy playing for Steve McClaren. He’s a really good manager and it’s a good environment to play in, it’s just frustrating that I got injured when I did.”

Cameron is ineligible to return for QPR this weekend as they face his parent-club Stoke at home on Saturday. The veteran has his sights set on upcoming matches against Rotherham United and Hull City for his chance to return to the pitch with only 10 matches remaining.

“I think the most important thing for me is that it’s decided soon enough for me to know where I’m going to be so I can have a full pre-season this time. I’ve been training and obviously I can’t play on Saturday, so next week is the target. It would be great to get some minutes in that game.”