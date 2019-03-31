Cappis earns first senior start for Hobro

Christian Cappis has had to wait for his moment at Danish Superliga side Hobro.

After being named in the 18-man squad several times this season, Cappis was rewarded with his first senior start on Sunday in Hobro’s 3-3 draw at Vendsyssel.

Så er vi klar med opstillingen til dagens kamp mod Vendsyssel FF #HobroIK #sldk #VENHOB pic.twitter.com/roVNMmEm4Y — Hobro IK (@hikfodbold) March 31, 2019

The former FC Dallas academy product would play 70 minutes in midfield, and help his side to a point on the road. Cappis completed 16 passes, won nine duels, made three clearances, and successfully won two tackles.

It was Cappis’ second appearance of the league season after coming off the bench as a late sub against Horsens in February. Fellow U.S. Men’s National Team teammate and Hobro leading goalscorer Emmanuel Sabbi did not make the 18-man squad on Sunday.

Hobro currently have 22 points through 27 matches this season. They return to play on April 9th against Aalborg.