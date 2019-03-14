Chicago Fire sign Nicolas Gaitan

The Chicago Fire added another high-level international to their squad on Thursday.
Argentinian midfielder Nicolas Gaitan joined the Fire on a free transfer from Chinese Super League team Dailan Yifang.
“We have wanted to add another attacking piece and believe Nico’s dynamism and play-making ability could be a perfect fit,” Fire Soccer president and general manager Nelson Rodrίguez said.
Gaitan comes to the club on a Targeted Allocation Money deal and he’s under contract for 2019 with a club option for 2020.
“Nicolás is a player that can destabilize any defense in this league,” Fire head coach Veljko Paunović said. “He has an enormous amount of talent and is still in his prime. We’re eager to get the most out of his attacking creativity.”
The 31-year-old, who has 16 caps for Argentina, previously played for Boca Juniors, Benfica and Atletico Madrid.
If he still has something left in his tank, he could be a very valuable addition.
Some like Pirlo and Gerrard just werent good enough for MLS.
But I think with more than one of these guys it comes down to desire and taking it seriously.
MLS is a VERY good league. I realize some reading this don’t want it to be, some don’t realize and many just don’t have a clue. You might not be able to Robbie Keane your way to greatness any more, cause the league is much stronger, but he should be able to help a team that hasn’t had a 10 in a long while make the playoffs.
