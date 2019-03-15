European Weekend Preview: Inter and Milan meet in derby, FA Cup returns and more

The Milan Derby returns this weekend as AC Milan host Inter in the Serie A headliner on Sunday.
The lone meeting that took place between the two teams this campaign resulted in a 1-0 for Inter courtesy of a late Mauro Icardi winner.
Inter have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions which featured a UEFA Europa League exit. AC Milan, on the other hand, has lost just one of their previous 14 games in all competitions.
Sunday’s winner will end the weekend in third place in the Serie A table.
The FA Cup is set to return this weekend with the quarterfinals stage set. Manchester United will be visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
The pair met earlier in the Premier League season and were forced to split the points as goals from Fred and Joao Moutinho canceled each other out.
Manchester United lost their first domestic match under Ole Gunnar Solskjær last time out but will still feel confident ahead of the FA Cup match. Wolves have lost just one of their last 11 matches and will also be confident due to this season’s early result against the Red Devils and the hosts current form.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s European action:
English Premier League
Premier League games are limited this weekend with FA Cup action also taking place but Chelsea’s match with Everton still gives fans incentive to watch.
The first meeting between the two sides ended in a scoreless draw. Chelsea has managed to go unbeaten in their last five matches including a 5-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv midweek. Everton has won just one of their last six matches with their last match being a 3-2 loss to Newcastle United.
Liverpool is also scheduled for a Premier League match this weekend as they travel to London to face Fulham. The visitors are unbeaten in their last 11 matches while Fulham has lost 10 matches in the same time span.
Here are all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures:
SATURDAY
- West Ham United vs Huddersfield Town
- Burnley vs Leicester City
- Bournemouth vs Newcastle
SUNDAY
- Fulham vs Liverpool
- Everton vs Chelsea
English FA Cup
Manchester City is amongst the favorites remaining in the competition and will be visiting Swansea City on Saturday in hopes of proving analysts correct.
The Citizens have won a decade of consecutive matches including a 7-0 win over Schalke midweek in the UEFA Champions League. Swansea has won just three of their last nine matches and has gone two consecutive matches without finding the back of the net.
Here are all of this weekend’s FA Cup fixtures:
Saturday
- Watford vs Crystal Palace
- Swansea City vs Manchester City
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
Sunday
- Millwall vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Spanish La Liga
Real Betis will be hoping to slow down Barcelona’s impressive run on Sunday as the latter is set to do the traveling.
The last meeting between the two sides was an entertaining seven-goal thriller which ended in the favor of Real Betis. Barcelona’s late effort which featured Lionel Messi’s second goal of the match proved not to be enough on the day.
Zinedine Zidane was recently appointed the Real Madrid manager for the second time and will see his men host Celta Vigo this weekend.
Los Blancos put four past Saturday’s opponents last time the pair met in a winning effort. Madrid has lost three of their previous four matches but is now in the hands of Zidane who brought unmatched success last time he was at the helm.
Here are all of this weekend’s La Liga fixtures:
FRIDAY
- Real Sociedad vs Levante
SATURDAY
- SD Huesca vs Deportivo Alaves
- Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
- Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid
- Leganes vs Girona
SUNDAY
- Eibar vs Real Valladolid
- Espanyol vs Sevilla
- Valencia vs Getafe
- Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano
- Real Betis vs Barcelona
German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich recently returned to the top of the Bundesliga table and will be hoping to extend the gap at the top of the table with a win over Mainz 05 this weekend.
The German leaders’ last match resulted in a 3-1 loss with Liverpool delivering the trio of blows. Prior to that, the club went unbeaten in seven consecutive games.
Borussia Dortmund held the top spot in the Bundesliga for most of the campaign and can return to the top spot with a convincing win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
Hertha Berlin is one of few teams to take a point off of Borussia Dortmund this season with the clubs settling for a draw in late October. Berlin has won just two of their previous eight matches despite the impressive result against Dortmund earlier in the campaign.
Here are all of this weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures:
FRIDAY
- Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg
SATURDAY
- VfB Stuttgart vs TSG Hoffenheim
- Augsburg vs Hannover 96
- Wolfsburg vs Fortuna Dusseldorf
- Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig
- Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
SUNDAY
- Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nürnberg
- Bayern Munich vs Mainz 05
Italian Serie A
Juventus is involved in one of the headlining matches in Italy once again this week as they’re set to visit Genoa on Sunday. The lone match between the pair of Italian clubs this season ended in a 1-1 draw.
Juventus are coming off the back of an incredible UCL match against Atletico Madrid which saw Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick move the Italians past the Spanish side. The win made it four consecutive for Massimiliano Allegri’s men.
Genoa has lost just one of their previous seven matches which came at the hands of Parma last time out. The club split the points in four games over that span.
Here are all of this weekend’s Serie A fixtures:
FRIDAY
- Cagliari vs Fiorentina
SATURDAY
- Sassuolo vs Sampdoria
- SPAL vs Roma
- Torino vs Bologna
SUNDAY
- Genoa vs Juventus
- Atalanta vs Chievo Verona
- Empoli vs Frosinone
- Lazio vs Parma
- Napoli vs Udinese
- Milan vs Inter
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain will be hosting Marseille this weekend in a meeting a battle of half of the top four clubs in France’s top flight.
PSG have lost just once in Ligue 1 play this season but have been flawless in the league since. The impressive campaign has seen the French giants defeat Marseille 2-0 earlier in the season.
Lille and Monaco will be meeting on Friday with the former playing host. Lille currently sits in second place and have lost just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions. Monaco has gone six games unbeaten after a terrible start to the campaign.
Here are all of this weekend’s Ligue 1 fixtures:
Friday
- Nice vs Toulouse
- Lille vs Monaco
SATURDAY
- Nimes vs Strasbourg
- Guingamp vs Dijon
- Caen vs Saint-Etienne
- Angers vs Amiens
SUNDAY
- Lyon vs Montpellier
- Reims vs Nantes
- Bordeaux vs Rennes
- PSG vs Marseille
