European Weekend Preview: Manchester United visits Arsenal, Wolfsburg faces Bayern, and more

Manchester United left Paris with a ticket to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday and now the Red Devils prepare for a match in London with Arsenal. Manchester United has lost just one of its previous seven meetings against the London-based club in all competitions.
Manchester United fans have seen their team go 15 games unbeaten in domestic competitions since Ole Gunnar Solskjær took over. On that unbeaten run, United managed to defeat Arsenal, 3-1, at Emirates Stadium.
Germany’s biggest game this weekend sees Wolfsburg visit Bayern Munich as the latter continue their chase of the Bundesliga’s top spot. Both sides have gone at least four games unbeaten in all competitions which has seen Saturday’s hosts move level on points with Borussia Dortmund.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s European action:
English Premier League
Liverpool will be hosting Burnley on Sunday in hopes of moving back into the top spot. Jurgen Klopp’s men have sat in pole position for a majority of the season but were overtaken by current title holders Manchester City recently.
The current leaders also play host as Watford make a visit to Etihad Stadium. The Cityzens narrowly escaped with all three points last time the two clubs met as Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez each added to their goal tallies in a 2-1 win.
Here are all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures:
Saturday
- Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- Cardiff City vs West Ham United
- Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth
- Leicester City vs Fulham
- Newcastle United vs Everton
- Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester City vs Watford
Sunday
- Liverpool vs Burnley
- Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Arsenal vs Manchester United
Spanish La Liga
Barcelona will be bringing good form into their match with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. The current table toppers are coming off back-to-back El Clasico victories at Santiago Bernebeau Stadium.
Elsewhere in Spain, Atletico Madrid will be hosting Spain, who they split points with earlier in the season. Real Madrid will also return to action as they visit Real Valladolid on Sunday.
Here are all of this weekend’s La Liga fixtures:
Friday
- Athletic Club vs Espanyol
Saturday
- Deportivo Alaves vs Eibar
- Atletico Madrid vs Leganes
- Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
- Getafe vs SD Huesca
Sunday
- Celta Vigo vs Real Betis
- Girona vs Valencia
- Sevilla vs Real Sociedad
- Levante vs Villarreal
- Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid
German Bundesliga
Outside of Bayern Munich’s exciting match with Wolfsburg, the Bundesliga has plenty of exciting action to offer. Borussia Dortmund can remain at the top of the table with a win over VfB Stuttgart on Saturday. A win could also help Dortmund regain confidence heading into the final stages of the season.
Werder Bremen and Schalke meet on Friday to kick off this week’s action while Hannover 96 and Bayer Leverkusen close it out on Sunday.
Here are all of this weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures:
Friday
- Werder Bremen vs Schalke 04
Saturday
- Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg
- Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart
- RB Leipzig vs Augsburg
- Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin
- Mainz 05 vs Borussia Monchengladbach
Sunday
- TSG Hoffenheim vs Nürnberg
- Hannover 96 vs Bayer Leverkusen
Italian Serie A
Lazio will be visiting Fiorentina on Sunday with the former coming off a 3-0 win over Roma. Fiorentina recently had a ten game unbeaten streak snapped when they fell to Atalanta last time out.
The two sides have met just once this season as Ciro Immobile’s first half goal was enough for Lazio to pick up all three points.
Juventus kicks off action this weekend as they host Udinese. Napoli will be visiting Sassuolo for what promises to be an exciting match for any neutral while Inter hosts SPAL on Sunday.
Here are all of this weekend’s Serie A fixtures:
Friday
- Juventus vs Udinese
Saturday
- Parma vs Genoa
- Chievo Verona vs Milan
Sunday
- Bologna vs Cagliari
- Frosinone vs Torino
- Inter vs SPAL
- Sampdoria vs Atalanta
- Sassuolo vs Napoli
- Fiorentina vs Lazio
Ligue 1
Nice and Marseille headline action in France this weekend as Nice play the visitor role. The last meeting saw Marseille narrowly edge Patrick Vieira’s men thanks to a Morgan Sanson goal. Marseille carries a five-game unbeaten run into the match while Nice have been held to a clean sheet thrice in the same timeframe.
PSG’s meeting with Nanes has been postponed yet Monaco and Bordeaux’s meeting should keep the excitement going in France. Lyon are also in action this weekend as they visit Strasbourg.
Here are all of this weekend’s Ligue 1 fixtures:
Saturday
- Strasbourg vs Lyon
- Amiens vs Nimes
- Dijon vs Reims
- Monaco vs Bordeaux
Sunday
- Toulouse vs Guingamp
- Saint-Etienne vs Lille
- Montpellier vs Angers
- Rennes vs Caen
- Marseille vs Nice
