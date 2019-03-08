European Weekend Preview: Manchester United visits Arsenal, Wolfsburg faces Bayern, and more

Manchester United left Paris with a ticket to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday and now the Red Devils prepare for a match in London with Arsenal. Manchester United has lost just one of its previous seven meetings against the London-based club in all competitions.

Manchester United fans have seen their team go 15 games unbeaten in domestic competitions since Ole Gunnar Solskjær took over. On that unbeaten run, United managed to defeat Arsenal, 3-1, at Emirates Stadium.

Germany’s biggest game this weekend sees Wolfsburg visit Bayern Munich as the latter continue their chase of the Bundesliga’s top spot. Both sides have gone at least four games unbeaten in all competitions which has seen Saturday’s hosts move level on points with Borussia Dortmund.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s European action:

English Premier League

Liverpool will be hosting Burnley on Sunday in hopes of moving back into the top spot. Jurgen Klopp’s men have sat in pole position for a majority of the season but were overtaken by current title holders Manchester City recently.

The current leaders also play host as Watford make a visit to Etihad Stadium. The Cityzens narrowly escaped with all three points last time the two clubs met as Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez each added to their goal tallies in a 2-1 win.

Here are all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures:

Saturday

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Cardiff City vs West Ham United

Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City vs Fulham

Newcastle United vs Everton

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City vs Watford

Sunday

Liverpool vs Burnley

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Spanish La Liga

Barcelona will be bringing good form into their match with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. The current table toppers are coming off back-to-back El Clasico victories at Santiago Bernebeau Stadium.

Elsewhere in Spain, Atletico Madrid will be hosting Spain, who they split points with earlier in the season. Real Madrid will also return to action as they visit Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Here are all of this weekend’s La Liga fixtures:

Friday

Athletic Club vs Espanyol

Saturday

Deportivo Alaves vs Eibar

Atletico Madrid vs Leganes

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

Getafe vs SD Huesca

Sunday

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis

Girona vs Valencia

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad

Levante vs Villarreal

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid

German Bundesliga

Outside of Bayern Munich’s exciting match with Wolfsburg, the Bundesliga has plenty of exciting action to offer. Borussia Dortmund can remain at the top of the table with a win over VfB Stuttgart on Saturday. A win could also help Dortmund regain confidence heading into the final stages of the season.

Werder Bremen and Schalke meet on Friday to kick off this week’s action while Hannover 96 and Bayer Leverkusen close it out on Sunday.

Here are all of this weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures:

Friday

Werder Bremen vs Schalke 04

Saturday

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg

Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin

Mainz 05 vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Sunday

TSG Hoffenheim vs Nürnberg

Hannover 96 vs Bayer Leverkusen

Italian Serie A

Lazio will be visiting Fiorentina on Sunday with the former coming off a 3-0 win over Roma. Fiorentina recently had a ten game unbeaten streak snapped when they fell to Atalanta last time out.

The two sides have met just once this season as Ciro Immobile’s first half goal was enough for Lazio to pick up all three points.

Juventus kicks off action this weekend as they host Udinese. Napoli will be visiting Sassuolo for what promises to be an exciting match for any neutral while Inter hosts SPAL on Sunday.

Here are all of this weekend’s Serie A fixtures:

Friday

Juventus vs Udinese

Saturday

Parma vs Genoa

Chievo Verona vs Milan

Sunday

Bologna vs Cagliari

Frosinone vs Torino

Inter vs SPAL

Sampdoria vs Atalanta

Sassuolo vs Napoli

Fiorentina vs Lazio

Ligue 1

Nice and Marseille headline action in France this weekend as Nice play the visitor role. The last meeting saw Marseille narrowly edge Patrick Vieira’s men thanks to a Morgan Sanson goal. Marseille carries a five-game unbeaten run into the match while Nice have been held to a clean sheet thrice in the same timeframe.

PSG’s meeting with Nanes has been postponed yet Monaco and Bordeaux’s meeting should keep the excitement going in France. Lyon are also in action this weekend as they visit Strasbourg.

Here are all of this weekend’s Ligue 1 fixtures:

Saturday

Strasbourg vs Lyon

Amiens vs Nimes

Dijon vs Reims

Monaco vs Bordeaux

Sunday