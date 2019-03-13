Frank de Boer apologizes for "spoiled fans" comment

Frank de Boer’s start in Atlanta has been anything but peachy.
Record-wise, he’s already dug himself a hole as the defending MLS Cup champions are 0-1-1 to start the 2019 campaign, but he dug himself even deeper after Sunday’s draw against MLS newcomer FC Cincinnati, calling Atlanta United supporters “spoiled.”
“[The fans] were a little bit spoiled with the results last season,” he said in Sunday’s post-match presser. “Everybody has expectations, and that’s also normal, but everybody also saw what happened with Toronto FC when they played in the Champions League last season.”
He apologized for that comment on Tuesday, speaking ahead of Atlanta’s CONCACAF Champions League matchup against Monterrey – a matchup they currently trail 3-0 on aggregate.
“Spoiled was maybe the wrong pronouncement,” De Boer said. He explained that the word “spoiled” in Dutch has a different meaning than it does in English.
“It’s hard for them because they’re used to winning,” he explained. “We will try to get that feeling back as soon as possible.”
That winning feeling has eluded Atlanta to start 2019. The Five Stripes have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions. After apologizing, de Boer tried to get the supporters to rally, emphasizing their importance to the club.
“They are used to the victories,” he said. “Sometimes, we have a little bit setback. We can lose a game or draw the game, but it’s important for the supporters to support the team, as they always do and did against Cincinnati. To be the 12th man.”
Full disclosure I’m an ATL fan.
So, what we the fans are so upset about is that this tranistion was sold to us as an ‘evolution’ not a ‘revolution. What I mean is that nothing was wrong with the way things were working last year and our tragetory and play was fantastic. Yes losing Almiron while inevitable also hurt and so did losing Garza we could have adapted differently. The new style of play is dramatically different than how we played last year and FdB doesn’t really have the personel particularly at WB to make his system work. He’s also asking Pity and Barco to play too wide relative to what they naturally like to do which is drifting centrally and behind the forward therefore no real width from wingbacks or wide midfielders.His system’s not working because we spent millions on players who fit a different system and he’s trying to pound square pegs into round hole all over the field. It was never supposed to be this much of a change as we were told but he’s been very stubborn with his formation and tactics to the point of starting Ambrose whose a LB at RWB due to injury instead of just moving to a 4 man back line and using someone else at RB.
Bottom line we didn’t need and we were told there would be this much CHANGE to our system and play. Its been such a drastic change the players are sick of it and you can see them frustrated on the field. Why fix something that wasn’t broken. Continuity would have been the way to go.
I suggest ripping the band aid off now. Fire FdB, and ask Martino to give us a list of 5 candidites who know his and Bielsa’s style and tactics who he thinks is ready for the job. At this point I’m even willing to go with a former Martino assistant that watch another match under FdB. And yes, I’m sure his system could work given enough time and the right players to implement it but we already have expensive quality players and making that transition is expense and waste what we already spent for something that never needed changing.
Atlanta looks terrible right now. It’s a bit shocking…and I’m unsure what exactly the new coach is doing.
There’s no coherent midfield strategy right now. Everything used to run through Almiron but Pity Martinez is clearly not that guy…he’s not (nearly) as fast, and they’re playing him out left anyhow, and putting Barco on the right side. Nobody really seems to be doing – or being allowed to do – the 10 role. Martinez is isolated up front and nobody’s finding him, and on top of which I keep seeing a whole bunch of front-to-back defensive busts where you see a lot of guys all looking at each other, not sure who’s doing what.
Early returns do not look good. De Boer might yet turn this around but right now I’m leaning towards he’ll be gone by midseason.
Well, this is certainly a sign of a coach in trouble. He inherited a championship team and had to replace one star with the South American Play of the Year, so the team should be of equal quality. So, after a bad result, blaming the fans for their expectations is not a very smart thing to do and indicates a coach who doesn’t really know what he’s doing..
He managed to make them sound like bitches while apologizing for calling them spoiled.
Well done Frank!
Come on Rob—Now I gotta check you on your mistaken “pronouncement”:
You know damn well that the word “bitches” has a different meaning in Dutch than it does in English!
(Wink, wink)
