Galaxy signs midfielder Joe Corona

The LA Galaxy have added an experienced midfielder to the squad.

The club announced on Wednesday evening they’ve signed U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Joe Corona. Corona, 28, joins from Liga MX side Club Tijuana where he made 195 appearances and scoring 11 goals since 2010. LA used Targeted Allocation Money to acquire Corona.

“Joe is an experienced and quality player who can immediately address an area of need for our club,” LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese said. “I am familiar with Joe from his time in Liga MX and think he can be an impactful player on our roster. We are excited to welcome Joe to our team and look forward to his contributions.”

Also in his professional career, Corona has seen loan spells at Dorados de Sinaloa, Veracruz, and Club America, recently helping America to the 2018 Apertura title last December.

Corona played collegiately at San Diego State University and has won 23 caps with the USMNT. However, since former FC Dallas head coach Oscar Pareja took over at Xolos, Corona made only three appearances.

Corona could earn his MLS debut on Saturday as the Galaxy face FC Dallas. LA kicked off their regular season on March 3rd, coming back to defeat the Chicago Fire 2-1.