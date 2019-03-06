Gloster, Soto to train with Hannover first team

Hannover is in a relegation fight in the Bundesliga and a pair of American players could get the chance to help them revive a comeback in the league standings.

According to the club, left back Chris Gloster and forward Sebastian Soto will join the first team in training this week.

Gloster has played for Hannover’s U-23 this season, making eight appearances and registering one assist. The 18-year-old did train last weekend with the first team but returned to the U-23’s for their league match against Lupo-Martini.

He’s also seen time with the U.S. U-17 and U-20 Men’s National Team, making a combined 18 appearances between both.

Soto has starred for Hannover’s U-19 side, scoring 12 goals and adding five assists in 18 appearances this campaign. The 18-year-old could help bring a spark to Hannover’s horrid attacking front which has totaled only 21 goals through 24 matches.

Hannover is seven points from safety with 10 matches remaining. Fellow American Bobby Wood has struggled to help the team’s cause, scoring only three goals in 20 league appearances.

Should the pair appear in first team action, they will join a wide-range of Americans who have earned minutes in the Bundesliga this season.