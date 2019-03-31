SBISoccer.com

Holmes scores in Derby County rout

Americans Abroad

Duane Holmes has worked himself into a good position with EFL Championship side Derby County. Saturday saw Holmes put himself on the scoresheet in the Rams latest win.

Holmes scored his second goal of the season while also adding an assist in he Rams 6-1 rout of Rotherham United.

With Derby leading 2-0 at Pride Park, Holmes would set up Martyn Waghorn for his second goal of the match. It was Holmes’ third assist of the season.

Frank Lampard’s side would continue to dominate in front of their home supporters and Holmes got in on the action in the second-half. The 24-year-old finished from close range to extend the Rams advantage to 5-1.

Derby would extend their current unbeaten run to four matches which sees them sitting in sixth place in England’s second-tier.

