SBISoccer.com

Horvath to start for USMNT against Chile

Horvath to start for USMNT against Chile

Featured

Horvath to start for USMNT against Chile

By 3 hours ago

By: |

The U.S. Men’s National Team will aim to finish their March schedule on a high note on Tuesday against Chile. With plenty of players to choose from, head coach Gregg Berhalter has already confirmed one lineup change.

Ethan Horvath will get the start in goal against Chile in Houston, Berhalter told reporters on Monday. Horvath will take the place of NYCFC Sean Johnson who went the full 90 in last week’s 1-0 win over Ecuador.

The 23-year-old Horvath has made 24 appearances in all competitions this season for Belgian side Club Brugge. He has appeared in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for Brugge.

Coming into Tuesday’s match, Horvath has won three caps for the USMNT and will aim to bolster his resume ahead of this summer’s Gold Cup.

Berhalter also stated on Monday that numerous lineup changes will occur for the Chile match. Midfielder Tyler Adams has returned to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, while fellow midfielder Weston McKennie is injured.

, , Featured, U.S. Soccer, USMNT

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

9hr

UEFA Euro Qualifying mixed with international friendlies headlines this week’s soccer on TV. Amongst the big games in Euro Qualifying is France’s hosting of Iceland. The 2018 FIFA World (…)

More SBI
Home