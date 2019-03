Liverpool-Bayern headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

Liverpool’s visit to Bayern Munich headlines a busy slate of action in This Week’s Soccer on TV.

Elsewhere, Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais will be meeting in Spain and Schalke’s visit to Manchester City wraps up this week’s UCL action.

UEFA Europa League play sees Arsenal host Rennes, while fellow London club Chelsea visits Dynamo Kyiv. Inter Milan is also in action as it hosts Eintracht Frankfurt.

Few games in Europe’s top five leagues will be taking place, but Roma and Empoli are scheduled for a meeting on Monday. Fortuna Düsseldorf is also in action as Eintracht Frankfurt kicks off its week playing the role of the visitors.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams on Monday-Thursday:

Monday

Italian Serie A

3:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Roma vs Empoli

German Bundesliga

3:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Turkish Super Lig

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor

Scottish Premiership

3:45 p.m. – B/R Live – St. Mirren vs Kilmarnock

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

4 p.m. – B/R Live – Manchester City vs Schalke 04

4 p.m. – TNT – Juventus vs Atlético Madrid

Ligue 1

2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Dijon vs PSG

English Football League Championship

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Ipswich Town

CONCACAF Champions League

10 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Santos Laguna vs New York Red Bulls

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olimpia vs Univ. Concepción

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Boca Juniors vs Deportes Tolima

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Palmeiras vs Melgar

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sporting Cristal vs Godoy Cruz

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nacional vs Atlético Mineiro

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Grêmio vs Libertad

Copa MX

9 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs Dorados

11:05 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Morelia vs Tijuana

UEFA Youth League

1 p.m. – B/R Live – Barcelona U19 vs Hertha BSC U19

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

4 p.m. – UniMas – Barcelona vs Olympique Lyonnais

4 p.m. – TNT – Bayern München vs Liverpool

English Football League Championship

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Norwich City vs Hull City

Eredivisie

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs PEC Zwolle

CONCACAF Champions League

9 p.m. – Yahoo Sports, Univision Deportes – Atlanta United vs Monterrey

12 a.m. – Yahoo Sports, Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cerro Porteño vs Zamora

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – San Lorenzo vs Junior

6:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Cruzeiro vs Deportivo Lara

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Internacional vs Alianza Lima

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Universidad Católica vs Rosario Central

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Flamengo vs LDU Quito

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – River Plate vs Palestino

Copa MX

9 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Juárez vs Veracruz

10:55 p.m. – Univision Deportes – América vs Guadalajara

UEFA Youth League

1 p.m. – B/R Live – Chelsea U19 vs Montpellier U19

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

1:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Dynamo Kyiv vs Chelsea

1:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Salzburg vs Napoli

1:55 p.m. – B/R Live, Univision Deportes USA – Krasnodar vs Valencia

4 p.m. – B/R Live – Arsenal vs Rennes

4 p.m. – B/R Live – Villarreal vs Zenit

4 p.m. – B/R Live – Benfica vs Dinamo Zagreb

4 p.m. – B/R Live – Internazionale vs Eintracht Frankfurt

4 p.m. – B/R Live, Univision Deportes USA – Slavia Praha vs Sevilla

CONCACAF Champions League

9 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Sporting Kansas City vs Independiente

Copa Libertadores

6 p.m. – beIN Sports – Peñarol vs San José

8 p.m. – beIN Sports – Atlético PR vs Wilstermann

10 p.m. – beIN Sports – Emelec vs Huracán