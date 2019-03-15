Milan Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The Milan Derby, or, Derby della Madonnina, is set to take place this weekend as Inter Milan and A.C. Milan clash in Italy. Elsewhere in the country, Juventus will visit Genoa while Napoli hosts Udinese.

Action in England is headlined by English FA Cup fixtures. Manchester United will be visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday with Manchester City’s visit to Swansea scheduled for the same day.

Barcelona will be carrying confidence into their meeting with Real Betis on Sunday as the former had a comfortable midweek UEFA Champions League win. Zinedine Zidane recently took his spot back as Real Madrid’s manager and his men will host Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to regain the top spot in the German Bundesliga table and it’s Hertha Berlin who stands in their way this week. Current leaders Bayern Munich will be hosting Mainz 05.

The early stages of the 2019 MLS season continue with LAFC’s visit to New York City FC headlining action this weekend. Other matches include FC Cincinnati’s first ever home match in MLS when they host the Portland Timbers, as well as the Philadelphia Union’s visit to Atlanta United.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

La Liga

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs Levante

Italian Serie A

3:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Fiorentina

German Bundesliga

3:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Borussia M’gladbach vs Freiburg

Ligue 1

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs Toulouse

3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs Monaco

Liga MX

9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs Lobos BUAP

11 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs Pumas UNAM

Turkish Super Lig

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Fenerbahçe vs Sivasspor

A-League

4:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Perth Glory

Saturday

English Premier League

11 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Burnley vs Leicester City

11 a.m. – NBC Universo – West Ham United vs Huddersfield Town

English FA Cup

8:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Watford vs Crystal Palace

1:20 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Manchester City

3:55 p.m. – ESPN+ – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United

La Liga

8 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Huesca vs Deportivo Alavés

11:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo

1:30 pm. – beIN Sports – Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid

3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Leganés vs Girona

Italian Serie A

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Sampdoria

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Roma

3:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Bologna

German Bundesliga

10:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig

10:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

10:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Augsburg vs Hannover 96

10:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Wolfsburg vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

1:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Hertha BSC vs Borussia Dortmund

Ligue 1

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers SCO vs Amiens SC

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs Saint-Étienne

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs Dijon

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nîmes vs Strasbourg

Major League Soccer

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders FC

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs FC Dallas

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps

3:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – New York Red Bulls vs San Jose Earthquakes

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City SC vs Montreal Impact

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – D.C. United vs Real Salt Lake

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United FC

English Football League Championship

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Leeds United vs Sheffield United

11 a.m. – ESPN+ – Stoke City vs Reading

German 2. Bundesliga

8 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hamburger SV vs Darmstadt 98

8 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs St. Pauli

8 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs Magdeburg

Eredivisie

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Willem II

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Heracles vs Vitesse

Liga MX

7 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Cruz Azul vs Pachuca

9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Guadalajara vs América

11 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Tigres UANL vs Querétaro

11 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Tijuana vs Monterrey

Turkish Super Lig

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Beşiktaş vs Göztepe

USL Championship

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs SLC vs El Paso Locomotive FC

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 FC vs Austin Bold FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel FC vs North Carolina FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs Hartford Athletic

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Sacramento Republic

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs Saint Louis FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley FC vs Fresno FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs Portland Timbers 2

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs Tulsa Roughnecks FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs LA Galaxy II

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising FC vs New Mexico United

A-League

2:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners

4:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar

Sunday

English Premier League

10:15 a.m. – NBCSN – Fulham vs Liverpool

12:30 p.m. – NBCSN – Everton vs Chelsea

English FA Cup

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Millwall vs Brighton & Hove Albion

La Liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Eibar vs Real Valladolid

11:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs Sevilla

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs Getafe

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano

3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Betis vs Barcelona

Italian Serie A

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Juventus

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Chievo

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs Frosinone

10 a.m. – ESPN2 – Lazio vs Parma

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs Udinese

3:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs Internazionale

German Bundesliga

8:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen

10:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nürnberg

1 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Bayern München vs Mainz 05

Ligue 1

9:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier

10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Reims vs Nantes

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs Rennes

4 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – PSG vs Olympique Marseille

Major League Soccer

3 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – New York City vs Los Angeles FC

5 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – FC Cincinnati vs Portland Timbers

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs New England Revolution

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City

German 2. Bundesliga

8:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs Bochum

8:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs Köln

8:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs Ingolstadt

Eredivisie

7:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – VVV vs PSV

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – AZ vs Ajax

Liga MX

2 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Toluca vs Atlas

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Necaxa

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – León vs Veracruz

Turkish Super Lig

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Kayserispor vs İstanbul Başakşehir

Scottish Premiership

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Dundee vs Celtic

Belgian First Division A

1 p.m. – B/R Live – KV Oostende vs Anderlecht

1 p.m. – B/R Live – Zulte-Waregem vs Genk

1 p.m. – B/R Live – Sint-Truiden vs Gent

A-League

2 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers

4 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Melbourne City