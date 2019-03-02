MLS Saturday Scoreboard: Crew hosts Red Bulls, Dynamo faces RSL, and more

The 2019 MLS season is finally here as 24 teams gear up for lengthy campaign in hopes to be crowned MLS Cup Champions this December.

10 matches kick off Saturday’s opening day schedule which sees the Columbus Crew hosting the New York Red Bulls in the headliner. Caleb Porter’s reign as Crew manager begins while the Red Bulls seek a strong start as defending Supporters Shield winners.

FC Cincinnati begins life in MLS as they travel to the Seattle Sounders. The Philadelphia Union hosts Toronto FC in an Eastern Conference clash at home while the Chicago Fire travels to the LA Galaxy.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

Union 0, Toronto FC 0 – Live

The Philadelphia Union will look to start off 2019 strong as they host TFC on Saturday.

Jim Curtin’s side should have enough to make it back to the postseason after acquiring Marco Fabian this offseason. Fabian will take over for the departed Borek Dockal who led MLS in assists a season ago. Philly will play a new 4-4-2 this season which should keep Alejandro Bedoya in the center of the park.

Toronto FC’s season has not gone off well as the Canadian club was ousted from the Concacaf Champions League. Greg Vanney’s side sees veterans Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore return in 2019 but midfielder Jonathan Osorio will have a larger role due to TFC’s losses of Sebastian Giovinco and Victor Vazquez.

Orlando City vs. NYCFC – 2:30 p.m. (Univision)

James O’ Connor and Orlando City were one of MLS’ biggest flops in 2018 but with a new season comes new goals.

The Lions struggled for any consistency a year ago but see Dom Dwyer, Sacha Kljestan, and newly-acquired Nani headline an offense that should score goals. Defensively Orlando will need a much better effort if they want to improve up the standings.

NYCFC saw David Villa’s reign with the club end which will see numerous players try to pick up the slack in attack. Alexandru Mitrita has risen eyebrows in preseason with some wonderful goals while Maxi Moralez, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, and Jonathan Lewis all bring versatility to the offense.

Crew vs. Red Bulls – 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Two of the more defensive teams in MLS will square off at Mafpre Stadium as the Crew welcome the Red Bulls to town.

Caleb Porter’s stint as Crew manager gets underway against a team looking to go all the way in 2019. Gyasi Zardes was huge a season ago, scoring 19 goals and earning MLS Comeback Player of the Year. Wil Trapp is key to the Crew’s midfield while Federico Higuain and Justin Meram are two experienced guys also for Columbus to lean on.

The Red Bulls have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League after breezing by Atletico Pantoja in the Round of 16. However, the early season schedule could see New York rotate players for Saturday’s season opener.

Aaron Long and Tim Parker will have the task of shutting down Zardes and Co. after a strong season a year ago.

FC Dallas vs. Revolution – 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Luchi Gonzalez era begins in Dallas with the hosts facing a dangerous attacking squad at Toyota Stadium.

Dallas was eliminated in the knockout stage in 2018 by Portland and now will look to rely on some new leaders this season. Dominique Badji, Santiago Mosquera, and Pablo Aranguiz are all players to keep an eye on in 2019.

Brad Friedel’s Revolution hit highs and lows in 2018 but luckily have numerous attacking weapons returning this season.

Cristian Penilla, Teal Bunbury, and Diego Fagundez combined for 32 league goals last season and will headline the Revs’ dynamic attack once again.

Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake – 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

A pair of Western Conference rivals meet in Texas looking to grab their first three points of the season.

The host Dynamo are coming off CCL success of their own as they also advanced to the quarterfinals. Mauro Manotas helped with a brace and is coming off a 19 goal haul in 2018. Romell Quioto, Tomas Martinez, and Alberth Elis will round out Wilmer Cabrera’s attacking diamond.

RSL raised eyebrows in 2018 making it to the postseason under Mike Petke. Several underrated players return this season to help the team take that next step.

2018 Rookie of the Year winner Corey Baird will join Damir Kreilach and Albert Rusnak in the offensive end for RSL. The trio notched 34 goals between them and will also have help in the form of Joao Plata, Jefferson Savarino, and Sebastian Saucedo.

Nick Rimando will be suiting up for his last opening day as the longtime veteran announced Friday that 2019 will be his final season.

Rapids vs. Timbers – 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Two teams coming off opposite finishes a season ago will meet in chilly Colorado on Saturday.

Anthony Hudson’s Rapids finished 11th in the West but have bolstered their squad with the arrival of several MLS starters. Keegan Rosenberry, Kei Kamara, Diego Rubio, and Benny Feilhaber all will make Colorado better in 2019 and should all receive starting roles.

Portland is trying to get over last season’s MLS Cup heartbreak as Giovanni Savarese aims to take his team back to the final.

The Argentina connection of Diego Valeri and Sebastian Blanco will run the show in midfield while Jeremy Ebobisse brings youth and excitement to the Timbers attacking front.

Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United – 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

11 points separated Vancouver and Minnesota in the West last season but 2019 should see these teams closer than people think.

Vancouver begins life under Marc Dos Santos but now will not have Alphonso Davies’ talent and creativity to rely on. Fredy Montero’s return to Canada should help the Caps’ find the back of the net but defensively they will need a new leader with Kendall Waston off to Cincinnati.

Adrian Heath could very well be the first manager on the hot seat should things not begin smoothly for Minnesota. The Loons allowed 71 goals in 2018 which was tied for the most in the West.

The arrival of veteran Ike Opara will give Minnesota another vocal leader in the backline to go along with Francisco Calvo and Michael Boxall. Darwin Quintero is the danger man for the Loons offensively after his 23-point haul last season.

Galaxy vs. Fire – 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

The Zlatan Ibrahimovic-led Galaxy kicks off their first season under Guillermo Barros Schelotto against a winnable opponent.

With Zlatan returning as a Designated Player, the Galaxy will have a consistent goalscorer at the top of their attack. However, Giovani dos Santos exit leaves the Galaxy with one-less creative option in the attack.

Another name that could be on the hot seat early is Veljko Paunovic. The Fire finished 10th in the East last season and will have to start off strong if changes want to be avoided.

Bastian Schweinsteiger returns which is a major plus for Chicago while Aleksandar Katai and Djordje Mihailovic are a creative duo in midfield. The arrival of C.J. Sapong gives the Fire another physical option at forward to go along with Nemanja Nikolic.

Sounders vs. FC Cincinnati – 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

FC Cincinnati will need to come out swinging early to begin life in MLS as they travel to the Seattle Sounders.

Alan Koch’s side is superbly built for MLS with the arrivals of several experienced players joining in the offseason. Kendall Waston headlines the backline while Fanendo Adi returns to MLS after consistent seasons with Portland. In midfield, Kekuta Manneh and Roland Lamah add pace and skill for opposing defenses to deal with.

Seattle is not known for their strong starts to seasons but will try to change that against a new opponent. Brian Schmetzer has Jordan Morris coming off injury to call on while Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, and Raul Ruidiaz all bring class to the Sounders attack.

With Ozzie Alonso gone, it will be interesting to see who fills the void left in midfield.

Earthquakes vs. Impact – 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

Matias Almeyda’s journey with San Jose gets underway on Saturday at home against the Montreal Impact.

The Quakes finished bottom of the West last season but should feature a new style of play under the former Liga MX man. Valeri Qazaishvili had 10 goals a year ago and is a dangerous playmaker for the Quakes to call on. Danny Hoesen and Chris Wondolowski are a pair of top forwards who will need to remain fit and in good form for San Jose to shine.

Montreal missed out on the playoffs last season but luckily have Ignacio Piatti for one more season in midfield. The Argentine announced this will be his final season in Montreal and will look for a storybook ending to his time in Canada.

Maxi Urruti’s arrival gives the Impact a versatile striker to start up-top while Saphir Taider and Samuel Piette are also key in how the Impact’s style of play.