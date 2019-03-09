MLS Saturday Scoreboard: FC Dallas host Galaxy, Rapids face Sounders, and more

Week Two of the 2019 Major League Soccer season kicks off this weekend with plenty of teams still seeking their first points of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, several other teams are trying to continue strong starts after opening weekend wins. FC Dallas welcomes the LA Galaxy to town knowing Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unlikely to play a part. Luchi Gonzalez’s team is coming off a home draw seven days ago against New England.

Elsewhere, the Columbus Crew takes on the Revolution at Gillette Stadium while Orlando City travels to the Chicago Fire. After a snowy opening weekend draw, the Colorado Rapids face the Seattle Sounders in the late match of the evening.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

Fire vs. Orlando City – 1 p.m.

A pair of 2018’s disappointing sides will square off for their first win of the season.

Orlando City visits the Chicago Fire to kick off Saturday’s action coming off a 2-2 draw against NYCFC. Dom Dwyer, Chris Mueller, and Tesho Akindele were among the points last weekend and will be relied on yet again today in a winnable road match.

The Fire lost 2-1 at the LA Galaxy which did not put Veljko Paunovic in a great position to start the year. Chicago was one of MLS’ worst sides at home a year ago but will look to turn the tide in their first home match of this campaign. C.J. Sapong opened this account with a goal in his team debut last weekend.

Revolution vs. Crew – 2 p.m.

New England and Columbus are both looking for their first win of the season after coming off 1-1 draws last weekend against tough competition.

Brad Friedel’s men earned a point at FC Dallas with Carlos Gil scoring his first goal for the club. The 26-year-old adds another option for Friedel’s attack which have plenty of talent to choose from.

The Crew drew the New York Red Bulls 1-1 but will feel they should’ve done better with many of New York’s starters rested for CCL play. Gaston Sauro notched the first goal under the Caleb Porter era but attackers like Gyasi Zardes, Federico Higuaín, and Justin Meram will look to open their scoring accounts on Saturday.

FC Dallas vs. Galaxy – 3:30 p.m.

What normally would’ve been the headlining match of the day will be missing one of MLS key figures.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not travel with the Galaxy due to an Achilles problem suffered in training this week. The Swedish star scored the game-winning goal in LA’s 2-1 home win over Chicago last Saturday but other players will need to fill the void. Romain Alessandrini is also set to miss out but Joe Corona could make his MLS debut after being signed earlier this week.

Luchi Gonzalez’s side should have an easier time against LA with Zlatan out of the picture. With several new players being relied on in 2019, Dallas may need some time to gel before the goals arrive. Dominique Badji, Michael Barrios, and Santiago Mosquera are the players to watch out for.

FC Dallas swept the Galaxy in their two meetings last season.

Dynamo vs. Impact – 5 p.m.

Remi Garde’s Impact take a trip down south to face off the Houston Dynamo who are reeling from a CCL defeat.

Montreal’s playmakers each got on the scoreboard in their season-opening win over San Jose. Nacho Piatti and Saphir Taider scored 15 minutes apart as the Impact left Avaya Stadium with a 2-1 win. These two will be huge if the Impact want to make the postseason in 2019.

After a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake last weekend, the Dynamo fell 2-0 against Tigres in the first leg of their CCL quarterfinal tie. With an eye on this week’s second leg trip in Mexico, Wilmer Cabrera may be forced to rest several of this playmaking forwards.

Real Salt Lake vs. Whitecaps – 6 p.m.

A pair of Western Conference sides looking to grab their first wins of the season will meet at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Real Salt Lake was able to grab a point in a 1-1 draw against Houston while Vancouver fell 3-2 to Minnnesota United. Mike Petke’s side will be favorite to grab a home win but will need to neutralize Vancouver’s attacking players while also being clinical in front of goal.

Vancouver allowed Darwin Quintero to have a three-point night last weekend and this time will have several players to keep quiet for RSL. Doneil Henry’s role as leader of the backline continues to grow but he will need help from Victor Giro, Erik Godoy, and others for the Canadian club to return home in a positive manner.

Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United – 8 p.m.

Minnesota United rolled their way to an opening weekend win and one of MLS’ rising stars led the way.

Darwin Quintero recorded one goal and two assists in the Loons’ 3-2 win over Vancouver and the Colombian will be expected to do well against a San Jose side coming off a loss. Romain Metanire got his first minutes as an MLS player while Ike Opara’s role will continue to grow for Adrian Heath’s side.

Matias Almeyda’s reign as San Jose boss got off to a losing start and a better defensive performance is needed to avoid that this weekend. Despite an early goal from Magnus Eriksson, the Quakes allowed the Impact to score twice before halftime and walk out with a win.

The Quakes outscored the Loons 6-3 in a pair of wins last season.

Sounders vs. Rapids – 10 p.m.

The Jordan Morris show remains at CenturyLink Field this weekend as the Sounders host the Rapids in the final match of the day.

Morris returned to Seattle’s starting XI for the first time since Dec. 2017 and scored his first two goals of 2019. The forward’s return will given Brian Schmetzer’s side another attacking element to lean on should Raul Ruidiaz and Nicolas Lodeiro be slowed down.

Colorado rallied for a 3-3 draw against the Portland Timbers in last weekend’s Snow Clasico. Andre Shinyashiki’s start to MLS life got off with a bang as the rookie scored in the 94th minute to help Colorado to a point. Benny Feilhaber and Kei Kamara also scored in their club debuts but the backline needs to be better against a Sounders side coming off four goals.

Seattle swept Colorado in their pair of meetings last season.