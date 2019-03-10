MLS Sunday Scoreboard: Sporting KC defeats Union, NYCFC ties D.C., and more

Matchday 2 of the MLS season sees eight teams in action on Sunday with plenty of last year’s playoff sides looking for their first victories.

The headlining match closes out the day as LAFC welcomes the defending Western Conference champs to Banc of California Stadium. Bob Bradley and Giovani Savarese will go head-to-head as both teams return to in-conference play.

Earlier on Sunday, Atlanta United will try to rebound from a pair of losses including a dismal defeat in Concacaf Champions League. The Five Stripes return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face FC Cincinnati who are coming off a loss on their regular season opener.

D.C. United travels to NYCFC in an Eastern Conference showdown while the Philadelphia Union face a trip to Sporting KC.

Here’s a closer look at Sunday’s MLS action:

Sporting KC 2, Union 0 – Final

(Ilie Sanchez PK 11′, Elliott OG 80′)

PK Save: Tim Melia 41′

Red Card: Marco Fabian 60′

Sporting KC bounced back from an opening weekend loss in LA to down the Philadelphia Union 2-0 at Children Mercy’s Park.

Several refereeing decisions played huge factors in the match but went in the favor of SKC who scored in each half. Ilie Sanchez’s 11th minute penalty kick gave Peter Vermes’ side an early advantage after Auston Trusty was whistled for a push. Tim Melia saved Marco Fabian’s penalty kick in the 41st minute which look destined for the bottom-left corner.

Fabian was sent off in the 60th minute after landing on Johnny Russell’s stomach with his studs. Despite video review, the Mexican playmaker was sent off and will also miss the Union’s trip to Atlanta. Jack Elliott’s own goal in the 80th minute iced the win for SKC who return to Concacaf Champions League action midweek. The Union are winless in their first two matches.

NYCFC 0, D.C. United 0 – Final

New York City FC deserved three points for their effort on Sunday at Yankee Stadium but could only earn one against D.C. United. Despite 66% of the match possession and six shots on goal, Dom Torrent’s side drew the Black and Red 0-0 in their home opener.

Sean Johnson came up with a pair of good saves in the first-half, keeping out last weekend’s goalscorers Luciano Acosta and Paul Arriola.

NYCFC turned it up in the second-half with Alexandru Mitrita having the best looks offensively. The Romanian was kept out three times by Bill Hamid as both teams had to settle for a point apiece.

Both teams remain unbeaten to start 2019.

Atlanta United 1, FC Cincinnati 0 – HT

(Josef Martinez 5′)

FC Cincinnati got handed a lopsided loss to open their life in MLS and now a trip to Atlanta isn’t much easier.

Alan Koch’s side took an early lead at Seattle before the Sounders rolled off four goals in the final 63 minutes to win 4-1. With Josef Martinez, Pity Martinez, and Ezequiel Barco chomping at the bit for goals, FCC will need to defend strongly if they want any chance at points down South.

The Five Stripes looked tired in their loss to D.C. after Concacaf Champions League travels has played an early factor. Frank De Boer’s team needs to rebound on Sunday for any momentum of turning around a 3-0 deficit in CCL as well.

LAFC vs. Timbers – 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

LAFC kicked off life in MLS with a fine season a year ago and now the next step is to advance deeper in the postseason.

Bob Bradley’s side sent the league an early warning with an opening weekend win over Sporting KC. A win on Sunday against Portland will have LAFC sitting pretty with wins over two of the West’s top teams. Diego Rossi and Adama Diomande each netted goals in the win while Carlos Vela found the back of the net against the Timbers last May.

Portland looked to have three points in the bag against the Colorado Rapids but a late equalizer from the hosts killed those hopes. Now the Timbers road-trip continues at LAFC whom they’ve had success against already in their limited meetings.

Diego Valeri will be the man to watch after a goal and assist last week but defensively Portland has to keep eyes on several of LAFC’s dangerous attacking threats.