MLS Ticker: Piatti doubtful for Impact, Hoesen obtains green card, and more

The Montreal Impact could be without their star playmaker as they return to league play this weekend.

According to Pro Soccer USA, Ignacio Piatti is doubtful to play for the Impact against Sporting KC this weekend. Piatti suffered an undisclosed injury in a 3-1 win over Orlando City on March 16th and has yet to train with the team.

“I know that there will be one or two disappointments after my decision, but I am still reflecting. The level is close that the decision is not a simple one,” Impact head coach Remi Garde said. “I said it already, I think that the season will be long and we will need everyone. I hope that it won’t hold consequences for the rest of everyone’s season.”

Piatti has racked up 66 goals and 34 assists for the Canadian club since joining in 2014. He is coming off his best MLS season yet, reaching double-figures in goals (16) and assists (14) in 2018.

The Argentine stated last December that 2019 would be his final season with the Impact.

Earthquakes striker Danny Hoesen obtains green card

Danny Hoesen will no longer occupy an international roster spot for the San Jose Earthquakes.

The club announced on Tuesday that Hoesen obtained his U.S. Green Card which drops the Quakes down to seven international players. Hoesen, 28, joined the club in Dec. 2017 and has since made 66 appearances while scoring 17 goals and adding nine assists.

The Dutch forward was named the club’s MVP in 2018 after scoring 12 goals. Hoesen has also played for Ajax, FC Groningen, Fortuna Sittard, PAOK, and HJK Helsinki in his career.

San Jose has lost their first three league matches to open 2019 and next faces LAFC on March 30th. Hoesen has yet to find the back of the net this season.

Meram named MVP for Iraq at International Friendship Championship

Justin Meram capped off a strong international break with Iraq, earning the Most Valuable Player award in a tournament.

Tuesday saw Meram and Iraq defeat Jordan 3-2 at the International Friendship Championship. The victory not only gave Iraq the tournament win but Meram was later announced as MVP, scoring once. The tournament featured Iraq, Jordan, and Syria.

The 30-year-old has made two league appearances for the Columbus Crew in 2019. Columbus fell 3-0 in Philadelphia last weekend and will aim to bounce back on Saturday against Atlanta United.

Impact sign 2019 SuperDraft pick Amar Sejdic

Amar Sejdic has officially signed a contract with the Montreal Impact.

The club announced on Tuesday they signed Sejdic to a one-year deal with options for 2020, 2021, and 2022. Sejdic was the No. 34th overall selection in January’s MLS SuperDraft, after helping the University of Maryland to a College Cup crown in December 2018.

Sejdic totaled 82 games with the Terrapins in his collegiate career, scoring 22 goals and adding 16 assists. The 22-year old was named to the First Team All-Big Ten Conference twice, and once on the Second Team All-North Region by United Soccer Coaches in 2018.

“His overall potential and the state of mind he demonstrated during camp convinced me that he could help the group reach its objectives,” Impact head coach Remi Garde said. “Our challenge now is to help him progress from a university level to the growing demands of MLS. I would like to welcome him to the Impact.”

The Impact take on Sporting KC this weekend.

Revs’ Angking undergoes successful knee surgery

19-year-old Issac Angking will prepare for a spell on the sidelines.

The New England Revolution Homegrown midfielder underwent successful knee surgery on Tuesday, the club announced. Angking is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks for the Revolution.

He appeared in three MLS matches last season but has yet to feature for the first team in 2019. Angking has represented the U.S. U-14, U-15, U-17, U-19, and U-20 Men’s National Teams, most recently participating in Nov. 2018.

Brad Friedel’s side face Minnesota United on Saturday, seeking their first win of the season.