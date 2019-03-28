MLS Ticker: Pity to miss Atlanta United trip to Columbus, Galaxy move for Giancarlo Gonzalez progressing, and more

Atlanta United’s prized offseason signing won’t be on the field on Saturday against the Columbus Crew.

Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez will miss the first Five Stripes game after the international break due to a hamstring injury.

Martinez suffered the hamstring injured while playing for Argentina over the last week.

But Martinez isn’t the only Atlanta player who will miss out on Saturday’s Eastern Conference clash, as Florentin Pogba and Kevin Kratz are also out for the Week 5 match.

Atlanta United contract talks with Gressel stall

Julian Gressel’s future with Atlanta United remains uncertain, at least beyond the 2020 season, after talks for a new contract reportedly stalled.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution is reporting that the reigning MLS Cup champions and Gressel have ceased negotiations for a new contract. Gressel’s current contract has one more team option in 2020.

The 2017 MLS Rookie of the Year, is in the third year of a four-year contract with Atlanta United, but with no deal on the horizon, Gressel could play out his deal and leave the club on a free transfer after the 2020 season.

The German-born midfielder has been one of the league’s best wingers since his award-winning rookie season, and wouldn’t struggle to find suitors, especially with a European passport.

Galaxy closing in on Gonzalez

Before he departed for Europe, Giancarlo Gonzalez was one of the top defenders in MLS with the Columbus Crew.

The Costa Rican center back, who currently plays for Bologna, has been linked with a return to MLS with the LA Galaxy for a while and discussions to bring him back to the United States have reportedly moved in a positive direction, according to the LA Times.

The Galaxy would have to acquire the 31-year-old through the allocation order and they currently sit 11th on the list.

In order to shore up their defense with the acquisition of Gonzalez, the Galaxy would need to trade up in the allocation order, which is currently topped by Toronto FC.

Caldwell inks extension with Revs

Scott Caldwell signed a multi-year extension with the New England Revolution on Thursday.

The 28-year-old American has been one of the most consistent players for the Revs since he came into the league in 2013.

“I’m very excited to re-sign with the Revolution, my hometown club and the team I’ve supported since I was a kid growing up in Braintree,” Caldwell said. “I’m always proud to put on this jersey and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue representing the Revolution for years to come.”

Caldwell made at least 20 appearances in each of his first six MLS seasons, and he’s appeared in all four of the Revolution’s 2019 contests.

Rapids announce Arsenal friendly

The Colorado Rapids will take on English Premier League side Arsenal as in July 15 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

The friendly will be played two days before Arsenal kicks off competition in the International Champions Cup against Bayern Munich at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Gunners and Rapids share the same ownership group, which is led by Stan Kroenke.