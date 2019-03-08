MLS Ticker: Zlatan doubtful with Achilles injury, Fire, Galaxy make Homegrown signings, and more

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a big part of the LA Galaxy’s comeback win a week ago but is unlikely to play a part this weekend against FC Dallas.

According to ESPN, the Swedish star did not travel with the team on Friday after injuring his Achilles in training earlier this week. Ibrahimovic scored the winning goal in LA’s 2-1 season opening win over the Chicago Fire at Stubhub Center.

“I’m worried because (Ibrahimovic didn’t practice) yesterday or today,” Galaxy head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto told after Thursday’s training session. “Yesterday it was very dangerous, for the rain, and the field was underwater. I’m worried because he couldn’t train today.”

The Galaxy will also be without winger Romain Alessandrini who left last week’s match 20 minutes in. LA is also trying to find some new consistent weapons offensively with Giovani dos Santos and Ola Kamara both gone from the club.

LA won both meetings against FC Dallas last season and will be looking to do the same in 2019.

Report: Whitecaps to add Iraqi defender Ali Adnan

The Vancouver Whitecaps have been busy reshaping their roster under first-year head coach Marc Dos Santos and it looks like they are nearing another move.

According to Football Italia, Ali Adnan is heading to Vancouver from Serie A side Udinese. The left back is currently on-loan with Atalanta where he’s made three appearances this season.

The 25-year-old has made over 60 appearances for both Baghdad and Udinese in his career, and has won 66 caps with the Iraq National Team.

It is expected that he will join on-loan until June 30th. Vancouver is trying to bounce back from a 2018 season which saw the Whitecaps miss out on the postseason.

Galaxy sign Ethan Zubak to Homegrown Deal

The Los Angeles Galaxy signed a young forward to a Homegrown Contract.

The club announced on Friday they’ve signed 20-year-old Ethan Zubak. Zubak, a Galaxy academy product, has spent the last three seasons with LA’s USL affiliate.

“Ethan has been an important part of LA Galaxy II’s steady progression over the past three seasons,” LA Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese said in a team statement. “Ethan’s personal and professional progression since his time with the academy has shown in the meaningful and consistent minutes he has earned in the USL.

“We look forward to his contributions to the first team and to his continued development within our club. We want to also thank and recognize Arsenal FC Academy and Legends FC for their role in Ethan’s development both on and off the field.”

Zubak was the captain of LA Galaxy II in 2018 where he made 31 appearances and scored 14 goals. He’s also been called up to the U.S. U-19 Men’s National Team in the past.

Fire sign 14-year-old Gabriel Slonina to Homegrown Deal

The Chicago Fire made history on Friday, signing the youngest player to a Homegrown Contract.

The club signed 14-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, making him the 13th Homegrown signing in club history. Slonina is under contract with the Fire until 2022 with a club option for 2023.

Slonina has spent the last three seasons playing for the Fire’s U-14, U-15, and U-17 teams. He’s made 54 appearances over that span, while also competing in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy League.

“Obviously, we believe that Gabriel has high potential,” Chicago Fire Soccer Club President and GM Nelson Rodrίguez said. “While we would always prefer not to sign players at such a young age, a convergence of factors made his signing at this particular moment the right course of action for everyone. We will be patient and deliberate in advancing Gabriel’s development while ensuring he retains some normalcy as a teenager.”

Gressel ruled out for Atlanta United’s meeting with FC Cincinnati

Julian Gressel will miss out on Atlanta United’s second MLS match of the season.

Gressel who injured his ankle in training on Tuesday, has been ruled out of the Five Stripes showdown with FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The German midfielder missed out on Atlanta’s 3-0 loss to Liga MX side Monterrey on Thursday in Concacaf Champions League play.

The 25-year-old has made 66 appearances for Atlanta United, scoring nine goals. He only played 31 minutes in Atlanta’s 2-0 season opening loss last weekend at D.C. United.