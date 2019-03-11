Monday Ticker: Real Madrid appoints Zidane, Man United pushing for De Gea deal, and more

A familiar face is returning to Real Madrid as their new manager.

The club appointed Zinedine Zidane on Monday, who replaces Santiago Solari who was sacked less than five months after being hired. (REPORT)

Manchester United are pushing to sign goalkeeper David de Gea before the summer. (REPORT)

West Bromwich Albion held talks with former Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic on Monday. (REPORT)

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel admitted many of his players wanted the season to be over after elimination from the Champions League. (REPORT)

Rio Ferdinand does not believe that Virgil van Dijk is the best centerback in the world. (REPORT)

Everton manager Marco Silva has been charged by the FA for improper conduct following Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Newcastle. (REPORT)

Former Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal announced his retirement. (REPORT)

The Birmingham City fan who attacked Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has been sentenced to 14 weeks in prison. (REPORT)

With Diego Godin fit, Atletico boss Diego Simeone warned Juventus about making Cristiano Ronaldo the focus of this week’s second leg. (REPORT)

James Rodriguez calls for Bayern Munich to be perfect against Liverpool. (REPORT)

Sunday Rewind

Christian Pulisic and Andrew Wooten shined in this weekend’s American Abroad. (READ)

Sunday’s MLS action saw Sporting KC and LAFC earn wins while four other teams earned points. (READ)

Timothy Tillman made his Bundesliga debut for Nuremberg. (READ)

The Columbus Crew handed Caleb Porter his first win as their head coach. (READ)