Projecting the U.S. U-23 Men's National Team roster

The 2020 Olympics are currently 19 months away and for U.S. Soccer the goal will be to prepare a team to qualify for it.
After not qualifying for either of the last two tournaments, the U.S. will have an opportunity to not only prepare for a top international competition, but continue to give young players the chance to develop.
U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter stated in Tuesday’s conference call that several players who were not called up for the March friendlies will be eligible for the U-23s.
Timothy Weah, Josh Sargent, and Antonee Robinson are three examples of players who earned caps in 2018 but were not called in to Berhalter’s March camp.
Several other European-based and MLS-based players will be considered with a camp being expected to happen later this year.
Here’s a look at what the first U-23 roster could be taking into consideration players ages by November 2020:
Goalkeepers
Jonathan Klinsmann, Brady Scott, David Ochoa
With Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath being the top pair for the senior team, Jonathan Klinsmann can use this role to grow as an international player. Appearing regularly for Hertha Berlin’s U-23 team, Klinsmann can look to translate that over to the U.S. U-23’s but also help groom younger keepers like Brady Scott and David Ochoa.
Defenders
Cameron Carter-Vickers, Antonee Robinson, Justen Glad, Shaq Moore, Erik Palmer-Brown, Auston Trusty, Chris Gloster
With plenty of veteran defenders available for the senior roster, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Antonee Robinson, and Shaq Moore will be the headliners of this group. All three earned caps in 2018 and are continuing their development at club level abroad, but still could use some fine-tuning against tougher competition.
Erik Palmer-Brown is fighting for first-team minutes at NAC Breda, while Chris Gloster is appearing for Hannover II regularly. Brooks Lennon is a player that will find it tough to get back into the USMNT fold with DeAndre Yedlin and Nick Lima ahead of him on the pecking order.
Justen Glad has played for the U-20’s in the past and is a player that has shined for RSL. Auston Trusty is a face for the future of the USMNT in the backline, but needs to gain more experience with the U-23s in order to truly make an impact with the senior group.
Midfielders
Jonathan Amon, Luca De La Torre, Anthony Fontana, Brooks Lennon, Djordje Mihailovic, Emmanuel Sabbi
Even though Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams meet the age requirement there isn’t any realistic way they drop down to this team. There may not be plenty of players with U.S. Youth National Team experience here, but all of them can bring something different to the table.
Djordje Mihailovic needs international minutes in order to get himself familiar with what is expected at this level. He shined in the January camp, but with many European-based players coming in, it will be hard for him to earn a spot once competitive matches come along.
Brooks Lennon is a regular in MLS and is versatile enough to play on the outside of midfield. Anthony Fontana may find it tough to get noticed for the senior team, but if he is productive then it will put him in a good situation. Luca De La Torre and Jonathan Amon are talented creative players who deserve opportunities to showcase what they can bring.
Like Amon, Emmanuel Sabbi fights for time domestically in Denmark’s Superligaen. He has provided goals at times for Hobro, but really hasn’t been tested at this level with the U.S.
Forwards
Josh Sargent, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright, Sebastian Soto
Josh Sargent and Timothy Weah were named by Gregg Berhalter as players who will see time at this level. Despite scoring for their European clubs, both players still are developing in some areas and would benefit greatly from the playing time.
Both have scored for the USMNT, but are lacking consistent starts with Werder Bremen and Celtic respectively. Long-term this would benefit both parties as Sargent and Weah will be looked at in the future by Berhalter.
Haji Wright is a forgotten man in some ways but can be included back into the U.S. fold in this camp. The 20-year-old appeared for Schalke’s first-team earlier in the season but since has dropped into the reserves. He adds physicality to the attacking front and could work well with the other versatile forwards in the group.
Sebastian Soto has racked up goals with Hannover’s U-19 side and recently trained with the senior group. This would be the next step in his development but will be a major jump in competition. Regardless, he deserves a shot to show what he can do and what better time than now.
not sure if this camp is actually happening, and if it does is it age restricted at all? if the U20’s are doing a separate camp?
Shaq Moore is not eligible for the 2020 Olympics
if the U20’s are available get Dest, Mendez, Ledezma, Taitigue, Tillman, list goes on.
Depends on whether you are talking about a camp next week, this summer, for qualifying, or for the Olympics. In each case you would have access to different sets of people. You would only see the full team for the Olympics, and that’s “maybe.” Next week (if any) would be surplus, minor league, college, or youth players because both MLS and Europe are in session and I am aware of no game to justify release. In the summer you might get Euros for a camp and MLS for the games. In qualifying you might get MLS, college, minors, European youth age group teams. So for a theoretical camp next week, wipe anyone who starts in MLS or is even on a European first team off the list. MLS would likely play along with (summer?) games as opposed to camps, as well as qualifying.
This is why a lot of this glib talk about getting star European prospect players for U23 camps is rubbish. You are not getting Celtic with Weah on loan for a matter of months to skip so much as one game, or maybe even practice. Or Sargent, who is now first team. You won’t even get the list of second division England players or the like. You might get people on U19 or U23 teams over there. You might get people MLS can spare.
Think “Luca de la Torre,” not “CCV.” There are actually some interesting people on things like Arsenal U21 or Barca U19 or Gent II or some German youth team, dual nationals. There are MLS bench players or USL loan guys. College kids with free time. What grinds my gears is GB was NT, starting while playing abroad, and should already have an idea about all this. But then the reality — brushed aside like saying he was a midtable coach — is he was generally a bench option for the NT behind Agoos and Pope. Agoos got hurt and he had 2 important games. But by 2006 he was getting torched by Germany right before the world cup and he disappeared back to the bench. We have overrated what we have and thus are surprised he makes basic glitches re personnel access. I think his system is innovative.
I am not sure if he grasps who the right personnel are, or the written and unwritten codes of when you can secure what players for which team. Hmmm.
Wow…..This roster actually looks better than even the senior USMNT with a Bradley / Trapp midfield and Altidore / Wood up top with Tim Ream / Gonzalez somewhere in the back…..Hmmm 🤔
New, unproven pu**y always looks better. The fantasy of every fan…on every team everywhere. I have been working etensively with a French organization and just like here….their younger player already look better than their 22-25 year olds who just won the cup. Fans are obvious and so damn predictable.
Klinnman does not start regularly for the their U23’s. He is a poor keeper. Many better in MLS, but that is what happens when u r a kid of privilege. Get a lot more chances than most. Hertha wishes his contract would just end, and their will be little to no interest from elsewhere. He will come back here….and then be out of the game in a few years. Thanks for the ride dad.
Damn, if you really really think about it, for players 28 and above, we have no real Talent to rely on or carry the team in regards to the National Team (the era of Donovans, Dempseys, Howards, Beasleys, YOUNG BRADLEY etc). What happen in terms of player development?!!! Take away Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams (who qualify AND SHOULD BE PLAYING / Winning trophies for the U23)…..and the senior team is absolute SH!!!TTTTT💩💩💩 🙄 !!!!!!!!
Is this camp supposed to happen in a week or two? They don’t have a coach or an opponent. How would that work?
If this actually comes to fruition, I’ll be a bit more ok with the USMNT omissions. (They still don’t have Alfredo Morales or Duane Holmes so…) But, keeping several of these guys, particularly those with multiple passports, involved is key. Also, I just want to see if anyone has any insight on Shaq Moore right now. It seems to me someone playing in the Spanish third tier semi-infrequently and nowhere near his first team doesn’t deserve a call-up. I mean, Mukwelle Akale isn’t at this level, right?
