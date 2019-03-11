Projecting the USMNT roster for the March friendlies

Gregg Berhalter’s second U.S. Men’s National Team roster is due out on Tuesday as a pair of friendliers against Chile and Ecuador are quickly approaching.

January Camp was a good chance for new U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter to settle into his duties while getting a good look at the MLS based players available to him. However, with European based players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Timothy Weah unavailable, it was far from a first choice squad. This march international break will open up that European market and give the new boss a chance to see everyone available to him for the foreseeable future.

With that in mind, Berhalter should pull heavily from this European pool of players as he looks to figure out the best 23 players available to him for this summer’s Gold Cup.

Here’s a look at the roster Gregg Berhalter should call in for these two games:

Goalkeepers

Zack Steffen, Ethan Horvath, Jonathan Klinsmann

Zack Steffen is the starter between the sticks for the foreseeable future, so there’s no reason not to call him into the squad, especially with the relative lack of depth at the position. Young European based keepers Horvath and Klinsmann deserve a look, however, and Berhalter would be right to call them in.

Defenders

Matt Miazga, Cameron Carter-Vickers, John Brooks, DeAndre Yedlin, Antonee Robinson, Shaq Moore, Erik Palmer-Brown

Most of the best defenders in the player pool are over in Europe right now and you can bet Berhalter will want a good look at each an every one of them. Regular stalwarts like John Brooks, Matt Miazga, and DeAndre Yedlin will certainly be there.

Berhalter will also want to examine the youth available to him. Antonee Robinson, Shaq Moore, and Erik Palmer-Brown have all gotten looks with the National Team before, but Berhalter has never coached them. Now is the best time for him to get a solid look.

Midfielders

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Julian Green, Michael Bradley, Wil Trapp, Darlington Nagbe, Romain Gall, Paul Arriola

Midfield is the one area of the team that will require support from MLS. Once Berhalter gets past the future core of the team in Pulisic, McKennie, and Adams, he will need to call in some help. That’s where the experience of Michael Bradley comes in, as well as the leadership abilities of Will Trapp and the proven skill of Darlington Nagbe and Paul Arriola.

Rounding out the unit should be Romain Gall, who has stood out in the midfield at Malmo in Sweden.

Forwards

Josh Sargent, Timothy Weah, Bobby Wood, Andrija Novakovich

Berhalter has to be excited about the forwards he has available. Sargent is making massive strides with Werder Bremen. He just signed a long term extension and is going to be the main man up front for the USMNT in the long term. Berhalter is probably itching to get a look at Weah. He’s scored twice in eight appearances (two starts) on his loan at Celtic. Wood will bring along experience to help guide the very young forward pool along.