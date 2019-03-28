Pulisic diagnosed with right quad strain

SBISoccer.com

Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a right quadriceps strain after leaving Tuesday’s U.S. Men’s National Team friendly in the opening half.

U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that Pulisic underwent an MRI on Tuesday night and has returned to Borussia Dortmund to continue treatment.

The 20-year-old scored in the fourth minute, registering his 10th senior goal for the USMNT. However, he would leave in the 36th minute of the eventual 1-1 draw against Chile.

Pulisic’s injury comes four days after fellow USMNT and Bundesliga midfielder Weston McKennie suffered damaged ankle ligaments in a 1-0 friendly win over Ecuador. He will hope to help play a role for Dortmund who remain in the race for the Bundesliga title.

As for the USMNT, they are next in action this June in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

