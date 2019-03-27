SBISoccer.com

Pulisic leaves USMNT game with injury

Four days after the U.S. Men’s National Team lost Weston McKennie to an ankle injury, Christian Pulisic left the field in the first half of Tuesday’s friendly with Chile.

Pulisic, who scored in the fourth minute at BBVA Compass Stadium, limped off the field in the 36th minute.

The midfielder appeared to suffer a leg injury, and he tucked his face inside his shirt when he first sat down on the bench.

According to the ESPN broadcast, Pulisic has a right quadriceps injury and was removed for cautionary purposes.

  • bizzy

    “Pulisic leaves USMNT game with injury”…and seems to have taken all the talent on the team with him…..damn

