Pulisic scores goal, assists on winner in return

Christian Pulisic had himself quite a performance in his return to the pitch for Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old assisted on Dortmund’s eventual winning goal before scoring an insurance goal in his side’s 3-1 home win over VfB Stuttgart.

With the team tied 1-1, it took Pulisic little time to make an impact after coming on in the 79th minute. The midfielder set up Paco Alcacer five minutes later to put the hosts ahead 2-1. Pulisic laid off a pass in the middle of the box which the Spaniard roofed into the top of the net.

https://streamja.com/Vnr1

Pulisic would ice the home win in the 91st minute after a great pass from Mario Gotze allowed the American to sneak an effort into the bottom-right corner.

https://streamja.com/3ZkP

It was Pulisic’s fourth goal of the season in all competitions and his first match with a point since Feb. 5th.

Dortmund dropped into second place though despite the win after Bayern Munich’s 6-0 thrashing of Wolfsburg earlier in the day.