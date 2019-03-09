Pulisic scores goal, assists on winner in return

Christian Pulisic had himself quite a performance in his return to the pitch for Borussia Dortmund.
The 20-year-old assisted on Dortmund’s eventual winning goal before scoring an insurance goal in his side’s 3-1 home win over VfB Stuttgart.
With the team tied 1-1, it took Pulisic little time to make an impact after coming on in the 79th minute. The midfielder set up Paco Alcacer five minutes later to put the hosts ahead 2-1. Pulisic laid off a pass in the middle of the box which the Spaniard roofed into the top of the net.
Pulisic would ice the home win in the 91st minute after a great pass from Mario Gotze allowed the American to sneak an effort into the bottom-right corner.
It was Pulisic’s fourth goal of the season in all competitions and his first match with a point since Feb. 5th.
Dortmund dropped into second place though despite the win after Bayern Munich’s 6-0 thrashing of Wolfsburg earlier in the day.
My question is how is he going to get time a Chelsea when he barely gets minutes at Dortmund. Can someone with a better understanding of the situations explain?
LikeLike
Chelsea is historically (at least recently) a bigger club than Dortmund. But this season they have not been better. I don’t think it is a given at all that playing time will be harder to come by at Chelsea than Dortmund.
LikeLike
He might have scored two if Alcacer had not stepped in and taken a swipe on the tie breaker. Nice yield for about 20 minutes of action.
LikeLike