Report: Feyenoord interested in USMNT striker Novakovich

Andrija Novakovich has been one of Fortuna Sittard’s top performers this season and one of Holland’s top clubs is reportedly interested in his services.

According to Dutch outlet RTV Rijnmond, Feyenoord is interested in Novakovich which will add a younger striker to the squad for next season. Longtime European striker Robin Van Persie has only played a full match nine times this campaign while Nicolai Jorgensen has totaled 15 goals over the last two seasons, eight less than his 2016-17 total haul.

Another factor in the possible move is Jaap Stam taking over as Feyenoord manager this summer. Stam is familiar with Novakovich during his time as manager of English outfit Reading from 2016-18. Feyenoord is currently in third place in the Eredivisie.

Novakovich, 22, has spent the last two seasons on-loan in the Netherlands, scoring a combined 26 league goals between time at Telstar and Fortuna Sittard. Currently in 2018-19, Novakovich has seven league goals and two assists in 22 appearances with the club sitting four points clear of the bottom three.

Novakovich has also won three caps for the USMNT, but has yet to find the back of the net for his country.