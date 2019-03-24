SBISoccer.com

Report: Feyenoord interested in USMNT striker Novakovich

Report: Feyenoord interested in USMNT striker Novakovich

Americans Abroad

Report: Feyenoord interested in USMNT striker Novakovich

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Andrija Novakovich has been one of Fortuna Sittard’s top performers this season and one of Holland’s top clubs is reportedly interested in his services.

According to Dutch outlet RTV Rijnmond, Feyenoord is interested in Novakovich which will add a younger striker to the squad for next season. Longtime European striker Robin Van Persie has only played a full match nine times this campaign while Nicolai Jorgensen has totaled 15 goals over the last two seasons, eight less than his 2016-17 total haul.

Another factor in the possible move is Jaap Stam taking over as Feyenoord manager this summer. Stam is familiar with Novakovich during his time as manager of English outfit Reading from 2016-18. Feyenoord is currently in third place in the Eredivisie.

Novakovich, 22, has spent the last two seasons on-loan in the Netherlands, scoring a combined 26 league goals between time at Telstar and Fortuna Sittard. Currently in 2018-19, Novakovich has seven league goals and two assists in 22 appearances with the club sitting four points clear of the bottom three.

Novakovich has also won three caps for the USMNT, but has yet to find the back of the net for his country.

 

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

2 comments
    • Larry Henry Jr

      Look for him to move from Reading should they get relegated to third tier as well. Safe for now but a lot of season left

      Like

      Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

reply
1d

Tyler Adams won’t be a part of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Tuesday game against Chile. The RB Leipzig player, who made his debut at right back in the 1-0 win over Ecuador on Thursday, (…)

More SBI
Home