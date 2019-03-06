SBISoccer.com

Report: Galaxy to sign midfielder Joe Corona

Americans Abroad

The LA Galaxy are about to add an experienced midfielder to the squad.

According to Goal, the Galaxy have finalized a deal to sign U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Joe Corona. Corona, 28, has been with Liga MX side Club Tijuana since 2010 making 195 appearances and scoring 11 goals.

Also in his professional career, Corona has seen loan spells at Dorados de Sinaloa, Veracruz, and Club America, recently helping America to the 2018 Apertura title last December.

Corona played collegiately at San Diego State University and has won 23 caps with the USMNT. However, since Oscar Pareja has taken over at Xolos, Corona has made only three appearances which is a large reason the Galaxy are interested.

Should Corona’s deal be completed by this weekend, Corona could earn his MLS debut on Saturday as the Galaxy face FC Dallas. LA kicked off their regular season on March 3rd, coming back to defeat the Chicago Fire 2-1.

The veteran midfielder will give Guillermo Barros Schelotto another valuable option in attack.

 

  • bizzy

    lol…..this is what I was saying years ago for US players struggling for playing time in Liga MX. José Francisco Torres you are up next…… hope you are seeing this and you bring your experience to MLS.

