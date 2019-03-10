Report: Sporting KC to acquire Gedion Zelalem

Gedion Zelalem looks likely to become the next young American player to join Major League Soccer.

According to the Washington Post, Sporting KC has struck a deal with English Premier League side Arsenal for the 22-year-old. Zelalem will arrive in KC on Sunday to attend the team’s match against the Philadelphia Union, according to the report.

Getting word @SportingKC, @Arsenal and Gedion Zelalem have struck a deal, and the U.S. youth intl will arrive in Kansas City on Sunday. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) March 9, 2019

Zelalem has seen his professional career stall at Arsenal since signing in 2014. He’s made only seven appearances for Arsenal’s U-23 side this season scoring one goal. Between 2015-17′ Zelalem was loaned out to Scottish outfit Rangers and Dutch side VVV Venlo, making a combined 30 appearances between both clubs.

Born in Berlin, Germany, Zelalem played for Germany’s U-15, U-16, and U-17 MNT’s before making a switch to the U.S. Since the move, he’s made 15 appearances between the U.S. U-20 and U-23 MNT’s.

A move to Sporting KC would give the team another option in midfield as they prepare for their second match of the MLS season.