Santos Laguna downs Red Bulls for first leg win

The New York Red Bulls rested several players this past weekend in preparation for Tuesday’s Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Santos Laguna. Chris Armas decision did not pay off as the MLS side fell by a pair of goals to their Mexican opponents.
Diego Valdes and Julio Furch scored six minutes apart to give Santos Laguna an impressive 2-0 triumph at Red Bull Arena.
Daniel Royer had the best offensive chance for the Red Bulls but Jonathan Orozco denied the Austrian from close range in the 34th minute.
The Liga MX side had to wait for their moment to strike for the opening goal by some great passing opened up the Red Bulls. Valdes’ right-footed strike in the 42nd minute gave Santos a 1-0 lead before the midfielder celebrated with the traveling fans.
Three minutes into the second-half, Santos doubled their advantage through superb passing again. Javier Correa’s flick on to Furch allowed the midfielder to slide an effort past Luis Robles.
The Red Bulls were unable to grab a goal against Santos while Orozco made four saves in the clean sheet.
Robles made two saves to keep the Red Bulls at only a pair of goals behind on aggregate.
New York travels to Estadio Corona on March 12th, needing a strong performance for a chance to make the semifinals.
The Red Bulls seemed in control until the first goal. Even after that, they had multiple chances to score; Royer, BWP, Kaku and Lade all missed shots that they should have put away. Others: Ivan, Rzatkowski, Ettiene and Muyl had opportunities.
The goals against them were decent, but came against the run of play.
Basically the Red Bulls ran into a hot keeper who kept Santos with a clean sheet/
It will be a tough challenge to win by 2 goals or more in Mexico, but the Red Bull looked like they are capable of it. They will have to play aggressively and that always risks giving up easy goals, but if Santos does not have the luck they did today it should be a possibility.
Why was the Santos keeper was credited with only 4 saves, he was much more influential than that.
Recorded it and have only seen the first Santos goal. However, it seemed to me that the Red Bulls gave the Santos players too much space and that’s why they gave up the first goal. It was pretty sloppy defending. Highly unlikely they come back from 2 down while playing in Mexico..
Seems like they are done.
Every freaking March, man.
the red bulls eliminated! the agony! jay stucchio, let me smoke some of your banana peels to make me feel better.
