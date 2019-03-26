SBI QOTD: Which new USMNT starter do you want to see vs. Chile?

U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter has hinted at plenty of changes to his lineup for Tuesday’s match against Chile.

Ethan Horvath is the one confirmed starter for the match at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, and at least two more are required with Tyler Adams back in Germany and Weston McKennie out of camp with an injury.

Which of the potential new starters are you most excited to see in the USMNT’s final friendly before the June buildup to the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup?

Cast your vote below, and if the player you are most interested in seeing start against Chile isn’t one of the selections, share your pick in the comments section.