Sunday Ticker: Sanchez added to Man United injuries, Gundogan not rushing decision, and more

Manchester United will have plenty of roster decisions to make ahead of this week’s Champions League second leg at Paris Saint-Germain. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be missing another offensive weapon after the Red Devils 2-2 weekend draw against Southampton.

The Norwegian manager feels that Alexis Sanchez suffered knee ligament damage on Saturday, leaving him without another body as they return to European action. (REPORT)

Ilkay Gundogan will not rush to decide his future at Manchester City. (REPORT)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri admitted the situation regarding goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is now closed with the team moving forward. (REPORT)

Jordan Henderson feel Liverpool need to be more clinical with their offensive opportunities. (REPORT)

Gerard Pique is unapologetic after his gesture made towards Real Madrid fans after Barcelona’s El Clasico win. (REPORT)

Robin Van Persie continues to produce for Feyenoord as his hat-trick helped them to a 4-0 win over FC Emmen. (REPORT)

Celta Vigo have sacked manager Miguel Cardoso after the club has lost eight out of its last ten matches. (REPORT)

Mario Balotelli celebrated his goal by filming an instagram story on the field against St. Etienne. (REPORT)

Brendan Rodgers lost his first match in charge of Leicester City but admitted there was good signs. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich became the first club to score 4,000 Bundesliga goals. (REPORT)

Weekend Rewind

John Brooks scored his second goal of the Bundesliga season while Ethan Horvath and Andrija Novakovich also starred. (READ)

The U.S. Women’s National Team fought back for a 2-2 draw against England. (READ)

The Colorado Rapids overcame several odds to earn a 3-3 draw against the Portland Timbers. (READ)

10 matches highlighted opening day of the MLS season with several teams grabbing important wins. (READ)

Michael Bradley was labeled as ‘Outstanding’ following his two-goal performance for Toronto FC. (READ)

Inter Miami CF unveiled renderings for their training facility and USL stadium. (READ)