The 2019 SBI MLS Season Preview

The 2019 Major League Soccer season kicks off on Saturday afternoon, as the New York Red Bulls clash with the Columbus Crew is the headliner of the day.

The opener headlines a weekend full of intriguing action, but before you settle in for a weekend full of MLS, catch up on everything you need to know for the upcoming campaign.

Below is a one-stop shop for all of SBI’s team previews and league-wide predictions for 2018. In addition, SBI broke down several players, teams and storylines to watch throughout the 2018 campaign.

Take a closer look at all of SBI’s 2018 MLS preseason coverage below

TEAM PREVIEWS

Atlanta United (READ)

Chicago Fire (READ)

Colorado Rapids (READ)

Columbus Crew (READ)

D.C. United (READ)

FC Cincinnati (READ)

FC Dallas (READ)

Houston Dynamo (READ)

LA Galaxy (READ)

Los Angeles FC (READ)

Minnesota United (READ)

Montreal Impact (READ)

New England Revolution (READ)

New York Red Bulls (READ)

New York City FC (READ)

Orlando City (READ)

Philadelphia Union (READ)

Portland Timbers (READ)

Real Salt Lake (READ)

San Jose Earthquakes (READ)

Seattle Sounders (READ)

Sporting Kansas City (READ)

Toronto FC (READ)

Vancouver Whitecaps (READ)

LEAGUE PREVIEWS

SBI’s 2019 MLS Predictions (READ)

Preseason Power Rankings (READ)