The Best of MLS Week 3: Rooney, FC Cincinnati, and more

FC Cincinnati fittingly grabbed their first win in MLS in their home opener on Sunday in a solid 3-0 win over the Portland Timbers which included a highlight-worthy goal by Allen Cruz.

The Red Bulls scored four second-half goals on the struggling San Jose Earthquakes in the second half to win their home opener on Saturday and D.C. United continues their strong start to the season in a 5-0 thrashing of Real Salt Lake thanks to Wayne Rooney’s first hat-trick in MLS, making him our Player of the Week.

Player of the Week

Wayne Rooney notched his first hat-trick in MLS in D.C. United’s 5-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Saturday, making him our easy choice for Player of the Week.

Rooney netted a pair of goals late in the first half – the first on a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 34th minute and the second just seven minutes later, capitalizing on a counter for D.C. and beating Nick Rimando for the easy goal. His third came in the 65th minute off of a pass from Junior Moreno in front of goal against a 10-man RSL side.

 

Team of the Week

FC Cincinnati made their case that they belong in Major League Soccer, defeating the Portland Timbers 3-0 in their home opener at Nippert Stadium on Sunday. The impressive part was FCC easily handling Portland after suffering a terrible loss to Seattle in the opener and playing Atlanta JUNited to a 1-1 draw last week.

 

Goal of the Week

Allan Cruz’s back-heel goal to the far post past Jeff Attinella to put FC Cincinnati up 2-0 against the Timbers on Sunday helped FCC get the home-opening win in pure style.

 

Young Player of the Week

Philadelphia Union 18-year-old Homegrown Brenden Aaronson scored his first career MLS goal (and his first professional goal) on his debut in the Union’s 1-1 draw at Atlanta United on Sunday. Aaronson, stepping in for Marco Fabian who was suspended for this match after earning a red card last week, put the Union ahead 1-0 to start the second half with his shot to the far post, catching Brad Guzan flat-footed.

 

 

 

 

