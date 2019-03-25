UEFA Euro Qualifying mixed with international friendlies headlines this week’s soccer on TV.

Amongst the big games in Euro Qualifying is France’s hosting of Iceland. The 2018 FIFA World Cup Champions will be hoping to carry their form from last game into Monday’s affair. England will be visiting Montenegro following the former’s impressive display last time out.

The top international friendlies include Argentina’s match with Morocco and Brazil’s meeting with the Czech Republic. The U.S. Men’s National Team will also be in action as they host Chile on Tuesday. USMNT’s souter neighbors, Mexico, are also scheduled for a meeting on Tuesday as they face Paraguay.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams on Monday-Thursday:

Monday

UEFA EURO Qualifying

1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Turkey vs Moldova

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montenegro vs England

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Kosovo vs Bulgaria

3:45 p.m. – ESPN2 – Portugal vs Serbia

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Luxembourg vs Ukraine

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – France vs Iceland

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Andorra vs Albania

International Friendlies

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Azerbaijan vs Lithuania

Tuesday

UEFA EURO Qualifying

1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Armenia vs Finland

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Switzerland vs Denmark

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Ireland Republic vs Georgia

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Romania vs Faroe Islands

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Norway vs Sweden

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Malta vs Spain

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Italy vs Liechtenstein

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Greece

International Friendlies

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Morocco vs Argentina

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Czech Republic vs Brazil

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Gibraltar vs Estonia

7:55 p.m. – ESPN2, Univision Deportes USA – USA vs Chile

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes, Fox Deportes – Mexico vs Paraguay

Wednesday

Copa Libertadores

8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Cruzeiro vs Deportivo Lara

Copa do Brasil

6:15 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Chapecoense vs Criciúma