CONCACAF Champions League

Tigres use late goals to down host Dynamo

The Houston Dynamo have it all to do in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League if they want to advance.

Wilmer Cabrera’s side came close to keeping Liga MX and defending CCL winners Tigres off the board at BBVA Compass Stadium but late goals downed the MLS side. Tigres used goals from Enner Valencia and Julian Quinones separated by three minutes to take a 2-0 first leg win.

With the score deadlocked at zeros for most of the match, Tigres showed their quality with Valencia and Quinones pairing up for the opening goal.

A nice flicked pass from Valencia sprung Quinones down the right wing before the midfielder slid a pass across the box allowing the Colombian to tap home in the 78th minute.

After being assisted on the opening goal, Valencia returned the favor as he chipped a ball just in front of the last Dynamo defender. Quinones took one touch before rifling past Joe Willis in the 81st minute.

The hosts failed to get a shot on target in the first-leg defeat and now have to score at least three goals in Mexico for a chance at advancing.

Before that though, both teams return to league action this weekend.

