Tyler Adams departs USMNT camp

Tyler Adams won’t be a part of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Tuesday game against Chile.

The RB Leipzig player, who made his debut at right back in the 1-0 win over Ecuador on Thursday, is returning to Germany, U.S. Soccer announced on Friday.

Adams won’t be replaced on the USMNT roster, while Jesse Gonzalez is leaving to possibly play for FC Dallas on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids.

Weston McKennie, who went off injured in Thursday’s game, is staying with the USMNT for further evaluation.

Comments

5 comments
  • Joe Dirt

    RB Lepizig be like, “Wait what you’re playing him out of position and we just saw that Mckennie injury. These are just friendlies and we’re in a battle for a CL spot. Tyler we need you back in Leipzig right now.” Actually it was probably agreed ahead of time which kind of sucks if you think about it especially for the fans buying tickets at those prices, I’d be pissed.

    Like

    Reply
  • HTM

    Great.

    Thanks to everyone who bought tickets to USA v. Chile now you don’t get to see the young exciting Bundesliga midfielder.

    Like

    Reply

