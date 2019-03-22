Tyler Adams departs USMNT camp

Tyler Adams won’t be a part of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Tuesday game against Chile.

The RB Leipzig player, who made his debut at right back in the 1-0 win over Ecuador on Thursday, is returning to Germany, U.S. Soccer announced on Friday.

Adams won’t be replaced on the USMNT roster, while Jesse Gonzalez is leaving to possibly play for FC Dallas on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids.

Weston McKennie, who went off injured in Thursday’s game, is staying with the USMNT for further evaluation.