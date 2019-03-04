UEFA Champions League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The UEFA Champions League returns with a quartet of second-leg matches this week.

Manchester United has a difficult task ahead, with a visit to Paris. The Red Devils will be hoping to overcome a 2-0 deficit against a depleted PSG. Wednesday’s other game features Porto and Roma. with the former playing host but currently trailing on aggregate, 2-1.

Tuesday’s games feature a Juventus and Atletico Madrid clash in Italy, with the Spanish giants carrying a 2-0 lead. Real Madrid is also in action as they host Ajax with the latter trailing 2-1 thanks to a late Marco Asensio goal in the first leg.

The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 begins on Thursday with a pair of English clubs headlining the action. Chelsea will be taking on Dynamo Kyiv in London while Arsenal visits Rennes in France.

Elsewhere in the competition, Eintracht Frankfurt will be hosting Inter Milan while Napoli hosts Salzburg.