UEFA Champions League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The UEFA Champions League returns with a quartet of second-leg matches this week.

Manchester United has a difficult task ahead, with a visit to Paris. The Red Devils will be hoping to overcome a 2-0 deficit against a depleted PSG. Wednesday’s other game features Porto and Roma. with the former playing host but currently trailing on aggregate, 2-1.

Tuesday’s games feature a Juventus and Atletico Madrid clash in Italy, with the Spanish giants carrying a 2-0 lead. Real Madrid is also in action as they host Ajax with the latter trailing 2-1 thanks to a late Marco Asensio goal in the first leg.

The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 begins on Thursday with a pair of English clubs headlining the action. Chelsea will be taking on Dynamo Kyiv in London while Arsenal visits Rennes in France.

Elsewhere in the competition, Eintracht Frankfurt will be hosting Inter Milan while Napoli hosts Salzburg.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this week:

Monday

La Liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Leganés vs Levante

English Football League Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United

German 2. Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hamburger SV vs Greuther Fürth

Liga MX

9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs Querétaro

Turkish Super Lig

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Kasımpaşa vs Trabzonspor

Scottish FA Cup

2:05 p.m. – ESPN+ – Partick Thistle vs Hearts

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur
3 p.m. – TNT – Real Madrid vs Ajax

Ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs Montpellier

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports, Univision Deportes – New York Red Bulls vs Santos Laguna
8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports – Houston Dynamo vs Tigres UANL

Copa Libertadores

5:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Godoy Cruz vs Olimpia
5:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – San José vs Flamengo
5:15 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Melgar vs San Lorenzo
7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Wilstermann vs Boca Juniors
7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Deportes Tolima vs Atlético PR
7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Libertad vs Universidad Católica

Liga MX

9:45 p.m. – Univision Deportes – América vs Necaxa

She Believes Cup

5:15 p.m. – USsoccer.com – Japan vs England
8 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – USA vs Brazil

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – TNT – PSG vs Manchester United
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Porto vs Roma

Coupe de France

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Vitré vs Nantes

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. – Yahoo Sports, Univision Deportes – Independiente vs Sporting Kansas City
10 p.m. – Yahoo Sports, Univision Deportes – Monterrey vs Atlanta United

Copa Libertadores

5:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Univ. Concepción vs Sporting Cristal
5:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Palestino vs Internacional
5:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atlético Mineiro vs Cerro Porteño
7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Alianza Lima vs River Plate
7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect  – Zamora vs Nacional
7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Junior vs Palmeiras
7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rosario Central vs Grêmio

FA Youth Cup

1:55 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bury U18 vs Liverpool U18

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Internazionale
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica
12:55 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Sevilla vs Slavia Praha
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Rennes vs Arsenal
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Zenit vs Villarreal
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Chelsea vs Dynamo Kyiv
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Napoli vs Salzburg
3 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Valencia vs Krasnodar

Copa Libertadores

5 p.m. – beIN Sports – Huracán vs Cruzeiro
7 p.m. – beIN Sports – LDU Quito vs Peñarol
9 p.m. – beIN Sports – Deportivo Lara vs Emelec

