UEFA Euro Qualifying headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

UEFA Euro Qualifying is one of few competitions hosting matches over the current international break.

The competition is highlighted by a few matches including Germany’s meeting with the Netherlands. Other exciting matches include England’s hosting of the Czech Republic and Croatia’s visit to Hungary.

Few international friendlies are also taking place this weekend. Argentina and Venezuela are set for a meeting on Friday. Mexico will be hosting Chile on the same day while fans will have to wait for Panama’s visit to Brazil until Saturday.

Major League Soccer remains in action with just a handful of matches set to take place this weekend. FC Cincinnati will be visiting the New England Revolution for Sunday’s lone match.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Bulgaria vs Montenegro

3:45 p.m. – ESPNEWS, WatchESPN – England vs Czech Republic

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portugal vs Ukraine

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Luxembourg vs Lithuania

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Moldova vs France

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Andorra vs Iceland

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Albania vs Turkey

International Friendlies

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Argentina vs Venezuela

10:15 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Mexico vs Chile

Saturday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Georgia vs Switzerland

1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Gibraltar vs Ireland Republic

1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Sweden vs Romania

1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Malta vs Faroe Islands

3:45 p.m. – Univision Deportes, WatchESPN – Spain vs Norway

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Liechtenstein vs Greece

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Italy vs Finland

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Armenia

International Friendlies

1 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Brazil vs Panama

Major League Soccer

5:55 p.m. – Univision Deportes, UniMás – FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City SC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake

English Football League One

8 a.m. – ESPN+ – Walsall vs Barnsley

USL Championship

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs SLC vs LA Galaxy II

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks FC vs Tacoma Defiance

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Atlanta United 2

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City FC vs Hartford Athletic

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs San Antonio FC

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive FC vs Rio Grande Valley FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers 2 vs Las Vegas Lights FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs New Mexico United

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs Reno 1868 FC

Ascenso MX

11 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Dorados vs Juárez

Sunday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Wales vs Slovakia

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Kazakhstan vs Russia

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes, WatchESPN – Hungary vs Croatia

1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Israel vs Austria

1 p.m. – ESPN3 – San Marino vs Scotland

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Northern Ireland vs Belarus

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Netherlands vs Germany

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Slovenia vs North Macedonia

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Poland vs Latvia

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Cyprus vs Belgium

Major League Soccer

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati

USL Championship

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs Nashville SC

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic FC vs OKC Energy FC

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel FC vs Memphis 901 FC