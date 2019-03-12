Valencia, Gruezo, Ibarra headline Ecuador roster for USMNT friendly

The U.S. Men’s National Team now know who will be lining up on the other side of the field when they take on Ecuador on March 21st.

Hernan Dario Gomez announced his 23-player roster on Tuesday for March friendlies against the USMNT and Honduras. Familiar faces like Antonio Valencia, Enner Valencia, and Carlos Gruezo headlined the squad which sees three MLS players included.

Manchester United midfielder Antonio Valencia is the veteran of the bunch, making 93 caps to date and scoring 11 goals. Former Watford defender Juan Carlos Paredes will anchor the backline while Enner Valencia has scored 27 goals in 46 caps to date.

FC Dallas’ Gruezo, Orlando City’s Jhegson Mendez, and Minnesota United’s Romario Ibarra all got the call in for these upcoming friendlies.

Like the USMNT, Ecuador missed out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup and is seeking a bounce-back year ahead of this summer’s Copa America.

Here’s the entire 23-player roster for Ecuador:

Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez (Velez Sarsfield), Maximo Banguera (Barcelona SC), Pedro Ortiz (Delfin SC).

Defenders: Juan Carlos Paredes (CS Emelec), Angelo Preciado (Independiente del Valle), John Narvaez (FBC Melgar), Gabriel Achilier (Morelia), Xavier Arreaga (Barcelona SC), Jackson Porozo (Santos FC), Cristian Ramirez (Krasnodar), Beder Caicedo (Barcelona SC).

Midfielders: Jhegson Mendez (Orlando City), Jefferson Orejuela (L.D.U. Quito), Jefferson Intriago (L.D.U. Quito), Carlos Gruezo (FC Dallas), Renato Ibarra (Club America), Antonio Valencia (Manchester United), Romario Ibarra (Minnesota United), Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna).

Forwards: Angel Mena (Club Leon), Jhojan Julio (L.D.U. Quito), Enner Valencia (Tigres), Leonardo Campana (Barcelona SC).