Wednesday Ticker: Bayern signs Hernandez, Kane wants to try NFL, and more

Lucas Hernandez is one of many promising young defenders in Europe and the Frenchman now is on the move to a new home domestically.

Bayern Munich completed the signing of the 24-year-old Hernandez on Wednesday, paying €80 million for his services. Hernandez will sign a five-year contract with the German giants, joining from Atletico Madrid. (REPORT)

Tottenham’s Harry Kane admitted he would like to end his sporting career as a kicker in the NFL. (REPORT)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been offered counseling after being racially abused in England’s latest matches this international break. (REPORT)

Barcelona are ready to listen to offers for French centerback Samuel Umtiti. (REPORT)

Chelsea will appeal against FIFA’s two-window transfer ban on April 11th. (REPORT)

Former Manchester United teammate Andy Cole has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become the full-time manager of the Red Devils. (REPORT)

Barcelona and Arsenal have joined the race for Manchester United and Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera. (REPORT)

Juventus are working on giving Moise Kean a new contract to remain with the club. (REPORT)

Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic is hoping to remain with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin after the end of this loan this summer. (REPORT)

19-year-old Welsh midfielder Matt Smith signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with Manchester City after an impressive loan spell in the Netherlands. (REPORT)

Tuesday Rewind

The USMNT held on for a 1-1 draw against Chile in their final March friendly. (READ)

Gyasi Zardes earned SBI Man of the Match after assisting on the USMNT’s lone goal. (READ)

Ignacio Piatti is doubtful this weekend for the Montreal Impact while Danny Hoesen acquired his U.S. Green Card. (READ)

Gregg Berhalter is confident that Weston McKennie will recover before this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup. (READ)