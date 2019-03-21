Wednesday Ticker: Man City closing in on Saul, Barcelona listening to Coutinho offers, and more

Manchester City were beaten by Barcelona for Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong, as the club looks for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho. However, Pep Guardiola’s side looks to be nearing a new target as they fight the Catalan side for his services as well.

Premier League giants are reportedly nearing a summer deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. (REPORT)

Barcelona are considering selling Philippe Coutinho with Manchester United reportedly in the mix. (REPORT)

Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted he’s turned down jobs as he seeks a return to the touchline in June. (REPORT)

Paul Pogba admits he’s happy at Manchester United despite receiving interest from Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Leroy Sane was on the end of a vicious foul in Germany’s 1-1 draw with Serbia on Wednesday. The Manchester City winger did not suffer an injury despite being subbed off. (REPORT)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is considering quitting if he’s not the No. 1 goalkeeper next season. (REPORT)

Trent Alexander-Arnold withdraws from the England squad with a back injury. (REPORT)

Ben Woodburn’s game-winning goal helped Wales down Trinidad & Tobago in Wednesday’s friendly. (REPORT)

England midfielder Jordan Henderson feels that the disappointment in the 2018 FIFA World Cup will help the team move forward. (REPORT)

Serbian National Team head coach Mladen Krstajic has compared Bayer Leverkusen’s Luka Jovic to Barcelona star Luis Suarez. (REPORT)

Tuesday Rewind

SBI takes a look at who should start for the USMNT against Ecuador. (READ)

Jason Kreis was named the U.S. U-23 MNT head coach while he also named his first squad for March friendlies. (READ)

SBI takes a look at why Lockhart Stadium is not a good look for Inter Miami and MLS. (READ)

Sporting KC will host the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League semifinal. (READ)

Inter Miami’s temporary stadium plan was approved by Ft. Lauderdale commissioners. (READ)

Abby Wambach, Kenny Cooper, and Edson Buddle headlined the newcomers on the National Soccer Hall of Fame ballot. (READ)