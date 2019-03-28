Winners and losers from the USMNT's March friendlies

In the friendlies against Ecuador and Chile, some U.S. Men’s National Team players stated their respective cases to be consistent members of the squad under head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Conversely, some players who came into the March camp in good form at the club level failed to impress and left their status for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup up in the air.

While the Gold Cup squad is far from finalized, here’s a look at some of the players who improved their stock ahead of this summer’s competition, and some who could be on the outside looking in come June.

Winners

Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams only appeared in Thursday’s friendly against Ecuador, but he once again put in a solid showing for the USMNT.

Although it’s going to take time for Adams to get used to the inverted right back role, he still made an impact on the field with his relentless work rate and ability to find space when moving forward.

Thursday’s performance was a continuation of the form Adams has been in since joining RB Leipzig in January from the New York Red Bulls.

If he finishes the Bundesliga season in the same form, he’ll be one of the first names written on the USMNT team sheet when the Gold Cup rolls around.

Gyasi Zardes

Gyasi Zardes took advantage of his opportunities against Ecuador and Chile by providing a goal and an assist.

The Columbus Crew forward is far from the No. 1 forward on the USMNT depth chart, but he may have played his way on to the Gold Cup squad.

Zardes wasn’t on the ball much against Ecuador, but he popped up at the right time to score the lone goal of the contest.

Against Chile, Zardes used two touches to control the ball and pick out Christian Pulisic for an early strike.

The starting forward job is still Jozy Altidore’s to lose, and there are likely one or two others between Altidore and Zardes on the depth chart, but it never hurts to have an in-form forward that has familiarity with Berhalter’s system on the Gold Cup roster.

Cristian Roldan

Cristian Roldan showed well in a starting role against Chile, as he was a solid force in midfield.

Even though he was out on the flank of the midfield, he made some interventions in the middle of the park and helped stop some Chilean attacks.

What makes Roldan an intriguing player for Berhalter is the versatility he’s displayed out on the wing since shifting there for the Seattle Sounders last season.

Being able to play different spots in midfield should help Roldan separate himself from the other candidates to fill out the 23-man Gold Cup roster because he can be trusted in a variety of roles.

Losers

Jordan Morris

Jordan Morris’ hot start in Seattle didn’t translate to the international level on Thursday against Ecuador.

Morris was barely a factor on the wing against an Ecuador defense that dared the USMNT to run at it and break it down.

Just because he didn’t have a great game Thursday doesn’t mean Morris is out of the picture, but he might have a harder time gaining minutes this summer if other options stand out in the eyes of Berhalter.

All Morris can do right now is go back to the Sounders and keep up his club form in order to force his way on to the 23-man squad for the summer.

Corey Baird

Perhaps Corey Baird just isn’t ready to take on top international opponents like Chile yet.

The Real Salt Lake forward failed to make an impact on the wing on Tuesday, while other parts of the USMNT attack had some good moments.

Baird should still be on Berhalter’s radar, but he has plenty of work to do to convince the USMNT boss he can thrive against quality opposition on the international stage, which may make him a better option for the Concacaf Nations League in the fall than the Gold Cup.