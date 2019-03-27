Zardes reinforces position high on USMNT forward depth chart with strong March camp

No player helped himself more during the U.S. Men’s National Team’s March friendlies than Gyasi Zardes.
The Columbus Crew forward, who has started all four games under Gregg Berhalter, played a role in both goals scored in the last two games, and on Tuesday against Chile he was one of the best players on the field for the USMNT.
By scoring against Ecuador, assisting on Christian Pulisic’s goal against Chile and showing improvement over the course of two games, Zardes firmly implanted himself near the top of the forward depth chart.
With Jozy Altidore recovering from injury, Bobby Wood out of USMNT camp and Josh Sargent off with the U-23’s, Zardes took full advantage of his opportunity to impress Berhalter.
Zardes’ positional understanding and movement were on display on Tuesday, as he got into open space to create chances against a difficult Chilean side.
The 27-year-old forward also disspelled some qualms about his touch and delivery, as he brought down Ethan Horvath’s long ball in the fourth minute and sent a superb assist in Pulisic’s direction to put the USMNT ahead at BBVA Compass Stadium.
But as we should with every performance so far under Berhalter, we have to look at how Zardes fits in the long term with the full first team group.
At 29, Altidore should still be seen as the top target man on the USMNT’s forward depth chart until someone can consistently force him to the bench.
Altidore might not be the lead striker at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but he should be one of the go-to guys up top for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup at minimum.
Wood is still too up-and-down for club and country to trust him as the No. 1 striker, but he did score three goals in 2018 for the USMNT.
Sargent is the future of the position, but there’s more of an immediate need for him at the U-20 World Cup, which would likely take him away from earning significant minutes at the Gold Cup.
If you look at the top options at forward, Zardes is somewhere between second and fourth on the USMNT depth chart.
It’s possible he can overtake Wood if he continues to put in consistent performances with the Crew, or he could still be viewed as strictly a reserve option once Altidore and Wood come into camp.
Timothy Weah, Jordan Morris, Andrija Novakovich and others could be seen as contenders to play up top, but it’ll be hard for Berhalter to look past one of the most consistent players in his short time as USMNT manager.
Since he was paired with Berhalter in Columbus, Zardes rediscovered his scoring form by netting 19 goals in 2018, and that’s translated to the international stage through the goal and assist earned against Ecuador and Chile.
Make no mistake about it, Zardes is still far from the top forward on the depth chart, but the strides he’s made under Berhalter show he can be a solid contributor once the entire first team gathers this summer.
This is the beauty of being a piss poor player: the day you look half-competent people write columns about how good you played. Just like Bradley
LikeLike
Fool’s gold. He has a simplistic approach to playing central striker, runs straight to the 6, no near post runs to clear space for others, no delay runs. He should be playing Baird’s wide spot, where his speed makes him a superior choice, and with a full team should be a bench player. I don’t buy in a serious contest he is a better choice than Sargent or Wood or Jozy inside, or Pulisic or Weah wide. I think our schedule has flattered him like it flattered the team in general. That being said, he has always been a decent wide player so I am not flipping the other way pretending he sucks. I just think if you watch closely, while his touch has improved, he actually gets found with the ball rather little (worse than Jozy), and his runs are very basic, easily defensible, and not the sort of stuff that opens space for others to score. As with Adams playing right back it’s another case of coaching ego overriding good sense. And he does just enough occasionally enough where it can be justified, even though I think a better offense rips up those 2 teams we just played. Mexico had 3 goals on Chile and they seemed to be ripe for the counter.
LikeLike
As the article states- he likely isn’t top choice but I think he is much better suited to a central position. His hold up play is much improved and his touch as well- his runs need work but are improved. He also does a very good job of pressuring up high.
I just don’t/haven’t seen him do anything effective offensively on the wing. You certainly aren’t going to get good crosses from him, and he isn’t a player that will beat someone off the dribble cutting inside. What he can do there is provide heaps of energy and defensive effort. So perhaps protecting a late lead I’d put him out there.
Dude is a worker- the real shame is the lost time he spent early in his career under Arena- NOT a place to develop. His time under Berhalter has shown marked improvement.
LikeLike
Zardes was a consistent starter under Klinsmann, now a consistent starter under Berhalter, a consistent starter under Arena at the Galaxy. Before he went pro, he was offered a contract by Roy Hodgson in England (I think for West Ham at the time, but not sure). Either all those top coaches are wrong, or you underestimate his value. Gee, who to choose?
LikeLike