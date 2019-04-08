Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Carter-Vickers, Miazga, and more

Swansea City made it back-to-back victories over the weekend after a 3-1 triumph against Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium. The Swans have it all to do if they want to made the Championship playoffs and Cameron Carter-Vickers could be called upon the remainder of the way.

The Tottenham loanee has made 23 appearances for Graham Potter’s team this season, continuing his development. Carter-Vickers has been able to learn from several former Premier League plays in hopes that he will one day get the chance to play top-flight football. After not playing last week against Brentford, Carter-Vickers went the full 90 against Boro’ and will be knocking on the door to start on Tuesday against Stoke City.

Elsewhere, Matt Miazga and Reading travels to Championship leaders Norwich City. Eric Lichaj and Antonee Robinson will go head-to-head as well while Geoff Cameron and QPR face Millwall in a London Derby. Joe Gyau and Duisburg hosts FC Koln.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Europa League

Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Benfica on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter–Vickers and Swansea City face Stoke City on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Norwich City on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Millwall on Wednesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Burton Albion on Tuesday.

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face FC Koln on Wednesday.